With both teams fighting for supremacy over each other in the early stages of the tournament, Gambhir will be more eager to hit the ground running against his former team. KKR clinched their maiden IPL title under Gambhir’s captaincy in 2012 and finished champions again in the year 2014 with the 36-year-old being their talisman. While Dinesh Karthik’s KKR will be seeking revival after consecutive defeats in IPL, the DareDevils on the other will look to embark a winning streak of their own after their latest triumph against the defending champions.

Breathing the ‘familiar’ air in Kolkata followed by the same old faces, Gambhir took to Twitter and shared his instant becoming of ‘Gautam Da’ from ‘Gauti paaji’. “The air smells familiar, faces look friendly, from ‘Gauti paaji’ all of a sudden I’ve become ‘Gautam Da’…..am I at my erstwhile home? @DelhiDaredevils @ipl @bcci #DilDilli #Dhadkega,” Gambhir tweeted.

Team News:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Expecting starting XI: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wicket-keeper), Lynn, Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav



Delhi Daredevils:

Expecting starting XI: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra/Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult