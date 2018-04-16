Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE updates: Gautam Gambhir's Delhi Daredevils will be hosted by Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in a blockbuster clash. While Delhi Daredevils will enter the game on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat against the Sunrsiers Hyderabad. English opener Jason Roy who fired Delhi to victory with a sensational innings against Mumbai will be the man to watch out for at the Eden, meanwhile, for KKR, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine can prove destructive if started up the order.

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get back to winning ways when they take on a high on confidence Delhi Daredevils at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be a homecoming for former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir who will this time be putting his weight behind a different team after a successful 7 years stint with the Kolkata outfit where he led them two title triumphs. Having won their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils would like to continue their winning run in the competition. English batsman Jason Roy was their best player in the victory and Gambhir would expect him to continue his assault against KKR’s spin-heavy bowling unit which has been fluent so far in the tournament.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the tournament squared off on a winning note against Royal Challengers Bangalore who they defeated by 4 wickets with an over and a ball to spare. Dinesh Karthik led side, however, couldn’t follow it up with another win as Sam Billings and Shane Watson’s heroics with the bat guided Chennai Super Kings to another victory in the last over thriller at the Chepauk Stadium. The Sunrisers Hyderabad too got better of Karthik’s men at the Edens with a 5 wickets victory in a comfortable run chase. When Gambhir leads his troops to his old fortress, the onus will be on him to ensure the momentum gained from the previous win is not distorted. The likes of Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant, and Trent Boult will be the players to watch out for the Delhi Daredevils while for KKR, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Nitish Rana can turn up to be the impact players.

LIVE Updates of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata:

9:21 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 157/4, 16 overs, Russell – 22, Rana – 48

Nitish Rana this time and he goes after Chris Morris. A short ball pulled well by Rana for a six. A dot ball and another boundary, this time to the third man as Rana joins the party. Andre Russell will face the last ball, goes for it but misses big time to settle with a single. 12 runs off it as KKR crosses the 150 run mark. Rana is now just a couple of runs away from his half-century.

9:16 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 145/4, 15 overs, Russell – 21, Rana – 37

Andre Russell gets a six off Shami, uses his pace and sends into the KKR dugout. It was a short of length delivery which was given the treatment by Russell. A couple and another big blow by the West Indies batsman and this time he picked the fuller one and dispatched it towards the long-off. Shami thrashed. Miles into the crowd, are we up for another Andre Russell show here? Another huge six from him to end the over with 22 runs off it.

9:11 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 123/4, 14 overs, Russell – 0, Rana – 36

Chris Morris with the 14th over pitched into the pads and a fine use of wrist from Karthik to get a boundary with a superb shot. Classy from the KKR skipper and he follows it up with a similar shot to earn successive boundaries. Wicket! Karthik is gone! Boult takes the catch and Morris has his man. Rana hits a six on the 5th ball off the over to make it a good one in terms of runs for KKR. 15 runs off it as Andre Russell walks in to bat.

OUT! Karthik c Boult b Chris Morris 19(10)

Was similar kind of shot again on the same sort of delivery form Morris and Dinesh Karthik is taken this time as he failed to notice that fielding change. Boult was called there and the ball went to him straight. DK could have been more aware there.

9:05 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 108/3, 13 overs, Karthik – 11, Rana – 29

Mohammed Shami with the 13th over for the Delhi Daredevils and he strikes on the first ball, a bit of pace there and DK is beaten on the pads, the umpire has given him out but he challenges it with a review. So there was an edge and the KKR skipper will stay with umpire changing his decision. Single towards the third man for Karthik and another two singles to end it with 6 runs.

9:00 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 102/3, 12 overs, Karthik – 7, Rana – 27

Vijay Shankar with his first over of the IPL 2018 and Nitish Rana hits a short ball from him with solid power to get a four. Dinesh Karthik hits him for a six despite not middling it well, he steps out and hits it over deep backward square. 12 runs coming from the over with KKR crossing the 100 run mark.

8:55 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 90/3, 11 overs, Karthik – 0, Rana – 22

Mohammed Shami brought into the attack by Gautam Gambhir and good first two balls from the Indian pacer before Lynn sends a bullet shot towards sweeper cover with a bullet of a shot that is cut off. And gone! Lynn dismissed. Jason Roy takes a sensational catch as Lynn departs. A wide followed by a dot ball to end the over from Shami. Dinesh Karthik comes in to bat for KKR.

OUT! Chris Lynn c Roy b Shami 31(29)

Big blow for KKR as Roy takes a good catch, it was a fuller one from Shami and Lynn failed to get the elevation playing it in the hands of the fielder. Lynn was set and looked in great form but this is it for him tonight a well played 31.

8:47 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 85/2, 10 overs, Lynn – 28, Rana – 21

Nitish Rana goes after Nadeem. Two back to back boundaries, a six lofted towards deep mid-wicket followed by a four with a sweep towards fine leg. Nadeem makes a comeback on the last three balls and there’s a close chance here. An LBW appeal by Nadeem and DD have called for a review which has been wasted. 14 runs off the over and a good one for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

8:42 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 71/2, 9 overs, Lynn – 27, Rana -8

Rahul Tewatia brought back into the attack. After three dot balls, it’s Rana who gives him the treatment. Hammers it towards the deep mid wicket for a six and gets startled on the comeback ball from Tewatia. Good one for the Delhi Daredevils with just seven runs from it. Rana showing his class early in the game.

8:38 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 64/2, 8 overs, Lynn – 27, Rana -1

Nadeem back into the attack and the last 20 balls have been good for KKR with 43 runs. OUT! That’s the end of Robin Uthappa, shorter one towards the off side, Uthappa mistimes it and he is gone. Good over froNadeemem, he is giving more reasons to Gambhir to not think of Amit Mishra anytime soon. Nitish Rana walks into bat as KKR take 4 off the over.

OUT! Uthappa c and b Nadeem 35(19)

Uthappa was looking in a great touch but he failed to read this slower one from Nadeem and ended up getting caught by the bowler himself.

8:34 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 60/1, 7 overs, Uthappa – 34, Lynn – 25

Snaps the wrist and smacks it out of the park, Uthappa in a different zone today as he takes on Rahul Tewatia now. Brilliant batting from the IPL veteran. OH! that could have been the breakthrough but dropped, Uthappa is dropped. 10 runs off the over and not the start Tewatia would have wanted.

8:30 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 50/1, 6 overs, Uthappa – 26, Lynn – 23

Nadeem brought back into the attack by Gambhir. Smack and a huge six from Uthappa. Deep midwicket was targeted by the right-hander and he got the distance. It wasn’t a bad delivery from Nadeem though. But Uthappa has no stopping another six from him this time over Nadeem’s head, he waited took control of the ball and sent it over the boundary line. A splendid boundary next to top it up and end the over with 18 off it. So Uthappa and Lynn have upped the ante here showering boundaries at the Eden. 50 up for KKR.

8:26 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 32/1, 5 overs, Uthappa – 8, Lynn – 23

Trent Boult back with his third over and that tells yoGambhirir wants one more inside those powerplay overs. One out of Uthappa or Lynn will certainly be a big one for DD. Uthappa with a boundary straight down the ground and he has got going. That was a clean hit from him. Another one down the ground as Lynn takes Boult on this time and another one to long on. A good over for KKR with 13 runs off it.

8:22 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 19/1, 4 overs, Uthappa – 3, Lynn – 15

Shahbaz Nadeem brought into the attack and he pushes Lynn on the back foot with his first two deliveries. The third one though is smacked by Lynn for a boundary as he continues dealing in boundaries. Two singles to follow it up and seven runs off the over for KKR.

8:18 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 12/1, 3 overs, Uthappa – 1, Lynn – 10

Trent Boult back with the ball and phenomenal he has been so far. Accurate with the short ones and has topped it with good pace to keep Narine and Lynn silent. Narine has been beaten twice in the first two balls and it seems like he is gone. Yes, Wicket! Narine caught by Maxwell. Chris Lynn continues the assault though with a boundary of the last ball, but a brilliant over for Boult and Delhi with just 5 and a wicket. Robin Uthappa is the new man in for KKR.

OUT! Narine c Maxwell b Boult 1(4)

The third umpire checked for the height but it was fine and Sunil Narine will have to head back to the dressing room. He has failed to click yet again and this time unfortunately in his preferred playing position. Boult gets the breakthrough with Maxwell taking the catch.

8:12 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 7/0, 2 overs, Gambhir – 1, Lynn – 6

Chris Morris with the second over for the Delhi Daredevils and good two first balls from the South African all-rounder. Chris Lynn, mighty blow that one from the Aussie batsman and Morris witnesses it going into the park. Good over from Morris though with just 7 runs off it. That’s not the kind of start Lynn and Narine are famous for.

8:07 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 0/0, 1 over, Gambhir – 0, Lynn – 0

Trent Boult opens the attack for KKR with 4 dot balls. He is getting the swing earlier on this track and Lynn has failed to read it yet. Superb over from the Kiwi pacer as he ends it without a run, what a way to start. Maiden. This is the kind of start, Delhi Daredevils wanted.

7:59 PM IST: We are moments away from match action with Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting ringing the bell. Sunil Narine has come out to open the batting with Chris Lynn for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Trent Boult will take the ball for the Delhi Daredevils.

7:45 PM IST: Some big player contests await as the Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with the Delhi Daredevils at the Eden Gardens. Trent Boult will be bowling against Chris Lynn while Sunil Narine will be weighing up his chances against Jason Roy. Both Andre Russel and Chris Morris can be integral to their team’s success today.

7:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

7:38 PM IST: Dinesh Karthik: All teams seem to be chasing. Just one change. Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson.

Gambhir: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good track. Won’t change much. Try to control. They have got the most loyal fans. Wouldn’t have been successful without their support. This wicket will suit him as well. We have one change. Chris Morris comes in place of Dan Christian.

7:33 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and opted to bowl

7:25 PM IST: BIG update! Well if Cricbuzz reports, Andre Russell is going through some extra drills and is looking like he has damaged his hamstring, he is yet to take the bat or the ball and go in the nets. He is spending some extra time with the physio, certainly, there is a problem.

7:20 PM IST: KKR’s batting too has not been impressive, with Sunil Narine pushed down the order, their flaws were left exposed against Sunrisers Hyderabad who restricted them on average 138 and chased it down comfortably. Karthik will have to make amends in that order to ensure a better display for the home fans.

7:10 PM IST: Apart from their batting which was outclassed by CSK at the Cheapuk, it was also their death bowlers who miserably failed to deliver as Ravindra Jadeja sent Vinay Kumar out of the park to win it for his team in the last over. Talking about their overseas pace options, they only have Mitchell Johnson and Tom Curran to rotate with. Mitchell Starc’s services have been missed dearly but the Indian pacers will have to shoulder the death responsibilities in his absence.

6:55 PM IST: Gambhir’s decision to sabotage Colin Munro for Jason Roy paid him in dividends, the Englishman was brilliant with the bat and he would definitely be used on top again for the fear he can bring among the opposition bowlers. Chris Morris if deemed fit can be replacing Dan Christian against KKR.

6:50 PM IST: Will the Kolkata Knight Riders and skipper Dinesh Karthik stay with the same combination in the batting order? The decision to plot Sunil Narine down the order misfired spectacularly for KKR and back to Eden, the gamble cannot be repeated as the West Indies all-rounder over the years has shown his best asset is his ability to use freedom and run havoc right from the beginning.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.