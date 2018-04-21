Indian Premier League live updates Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab who have comprehensively won their last two encounters riding on the back of solid performances from the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, and Karun Nair will be up against the effective spin attack of Kolkata Knight Riders who have been impressive so far in the tournament with skipper Dinesh Karthik marshalling his troops formidably. Both teams will be aiming to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see two of the most confident sides Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Kings XI Punjab lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the team saw a change in leadership before the start of the IPL 2018 with Ravichandran Ashwin taking charge of the KXIP and an in-form Dinesh Karthik replace local favourite Gautam Gambhir at KKR. Both the teams have had a fine start to the season and will look to continue their winning run when they engage in what is expected to be a highly intense tussle at one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in India. While batting has been KXIP’s major weapon with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Karn Nair firing constantly, KKR’s star-studded spin attack has done wonders for them with the likes of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawl, and Kuldeep Yadav effective in restricting runs and picking up wickets.

In their last game against the Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comfortable 7 wickets victory with Dinesh Karthik hitting a stupendous six to win it for his team. Robin Uthappa 48(36), Nitish Rana 35 (27) and Dinesh Karthik 42 (23) all contributed significantly with the bat after Nitish Rana and Tom Curran had impressed with the ball. For Kings XI Punjab too it was an easy win against Sunrisers Hyderabad with Chris Gayle stealing the limelight with a brilliant 63-ball 104. Chasing a mammoth 194, SRH fell short by 15 runs and suffered their first defeat of the season. KKR in their last two games at the Eden, have won and lost one each. Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab will once again look to put pressure on the home side with the bat and make it three straight wins in three games.

LIVE Updates from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Kings XI Punjab from the Eden Gardens:

5:20 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 146/3, 16 overs Lynn- 74, Karthik – 30

Andrew Tye brought back into the attack by R Ashwin. Chris Lynn is not looking fully fit but he hasn’t let that come into his game, has played some marvelous shots. Edged and caught! Lynn walks back. Andre Russell is the new man in for KKR. Excellent over from Tye with just two runs off it and a wicket. He has finally got his first wicket of the day.

OUT! Chris Lynn c Rahul b Andrew Tye 74(41) [4s-6 6s-4]

Chris Lynn walks back after playing a superb knock of 71 in just 41 balls which has put KKR in a comfortable position to target a big total from here. It was bowled wide off by Tye, Lynn went with the slog and ended up giving a comfortable catch to KL Rahul.

5:15 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 146/3, 15 overs Lynn- 74, Karthik – 30

R Ashwin with the 15th over for the Kings XI Punjab. KKR are in a good position in the match with their power hitter Andre Russell to come in, they would be looking for a potential 200 plus target. Ashwin starts off with a wide, a dot and a single to follow up. Lynn takes a single again off the next ball. A boundary from Lynn and it’s turning out to be a good one for KKR, 10 of it as Lynn takes 2 of the last ball.

5:10 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 136/3, 14 overs Lynn- 67, Karthik – 28

Mujeeb with the 14th over for KXIP and Dinesh Karthik welcomes him with a four towards the deep square leg. The boundaries are flowing now for KKR as Kings XI bowlers desperately look to break this partnership. Lynn and Karthik have added 49 off 25 so far. A couple to finish the over with 9 runs off it. Are we in for another century treat here? Lynn has been magnificent so far with the bat.

5:05 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 127/3, 13 overs Lynn- 64, Karthik – 22

Andrew Tye with the 13th over for the Kings XI Punjab. Karthik takes a single off the first ball. And bang Chris Lynn goes big and gets a huge six. That’s gone for a 103 meters, longest in the IPL 2018 with Andre Russell. A brilliant shot and a four to follow it up. 15 runs off the over as KKR move towards a mighty total with Lynn and Karthik taking on the KXIP bowlers. Andrew Tye has been smashed today.

5:01 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 112/3, 12 overs Lynn- 51, Karthik – 20

Yuvraj Singh introduced into the attack by R Ashwin. Cheek four from Karthik to start off the over and Yuvraj is not looking in sharp at all. Lynn goes after him this time and gets a boundary with a powerful shot. A couple to end the over and Chrys Lynn has completed his fifty. 4th IPL Fifty for the Australian. 13 off the over and a good one for KKR.

4:57 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 99/3, 11 overs Lynn- 44, Karthik – 14

R Ashwin with the 11th over for the Kings XI Punjab. A dot ball to start off with. Dinesh Karthik gets a boundary off the 2nd ball and gets another on the third. Special timing from Karthik and he is off to a good start, he is ensuring the momentum continues with Lynn firing from the other end. 13 from the over for Karthik as KKR move on to 99.

4:52 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 86/3, 10 overs Lynn- 40, Karthik – 1

Mujeeb Ur Rahman back into the attack and two singles for the Kolkata Knight Riders to start the over. And gone! Nitish Rana run out. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they struggle at the Eden Gardens. A brilliant over from Mujeeb as he concedes just three and contributes in the wicket.

OUT! Nitish Rana run out (Rajpoot/Rahul) 3(5)

Easy wicket for the Kings XI Punjab as Nitish Rana throws away his wicket, he cut that well and was looking at the ball despite having left the crease. L, on the other hand, and remained firm on his crease as Rahul quickly removed the bails.

4:46 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 83/2, 9 overs Lynn- 40, Rana – 2

Ravichandran Ashwin with the 9th over for the Kings XI Punjab. And he strikes on the first ball, Uthappa removed. Nitish Rana is the new man in and a good over from Ashwin as he finishes with just 5 of it with no boundaries. KKR still in a comfortable position and can target a big total from here.

OUT! Uthappa c Nair b Ashwin 34(23)

Robin Uthappa dismissed as Karun Nair takes another good catch. Uthappa was going good and was looking in brilliant touch but he failed to make his innings a big one here.

4:40 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 78/1, 8 overs Lynn- 40, Uthappa – 34

Robin Uthappa welcomes Barinder Sran with a big six. A short ball and pulled away fine by the right-hander. A single on the next ball as Lynn takes strike. Another boundary and its Chris Lynn this time slaps it hard and the ball goes racing. And a huge SIX on the next ball, a 96-meter long hit as the KKR duo take on Sran. A slower one from the pacer to give nothing off the next ball. Another massive six into the crowd towards the deep square leg. 23 runs off the over and its a brilliant one for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

4:35 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 55/1, 7 overs Lynn- 24, Uthappa – 27

Ravichandran Ashwin, the Kings XI Punjab skipper will bowl the 7th over for his side. Two singles in the first two balls from Ashwin. Another single from Uthappa to follow it up. Both the KKR batsmen are currently going strong and are taking a calculated risk, going after only the poor deliveries. Just 5 runs off the over and Ashwin is off to a good start.

4:32 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 50/1, 6 overs Lynn- 22, Uthappa – 24

Andrew Tye with the 6th over for Kings XI Punjab and he starts off with a no ball. Not the start Tye was looking for but he manages to keep silent on the free hit delivery. Only a single from it. Three dot balls from Tye to follow it up. What a shot from Uthappa, picked the knuckleball well and placed it towards the short fine leg to get a boundary. A single to wrap up the over and KKR get 8 runs off it. 50 up for KKR at the end of the powerplay.

4:27 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 42/1, 5 overs Lynn- 21, Uthappa – 18

Barinder Sran introduced into the attack by R Ashwin and Lynn gets two off the first ball. A dot to follow it up by Sran, he has been good in the season so far and has bowled on a good line. Chris Lynn gets on top of the ball this time and smashes it for a four, it was a slower one from Sran and it has been given the right treatment. A bouncer from Sran which surprises Lynn as he completely misses. Another good ball, slightly slower on the off and Lynn misses again. A dot ball to finish the over with just 6 runs off it.

4:22 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 36/1, 4 overs Lynn- 15, Uthappa – 18

Mujeeb with the fourth over for KKR. A dot ball and Uthappa gets a boundary with a beautiful reverse sweep. Back to back two more boundaries one with a delectable sweep shot and another towards the fine leg. Pressure on Mujeeb now and he succumbs to it with a wide. 15 runs from it and KKR are now steadily racing up the run rate as they look to make full use of the powerplay. A poor over from Mujeeb.

4:17 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 21/1, 3 overs Lynn- 14, Uthappa – 5

Ankit Rajpoot brought back into the attack by Ashiwn, and Chris Gyle misses. It was a tough one, Uthappa gets a boundary with the thick edge. Three dot balls from Rajpoot to make a good comeback before Uthappa pulls a short delivery for a single. Chris Lynn bags the first SIX of the match and its a biggie from the Australian opener who sends it flying towards the deep square leg. 11 off it, a good over for KKR.

4:12 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 10/1, 2 overs Lynn- 8, Uthappa – 0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman introduced in the attack early by R Ashwin. Starts off with a single from Lynn. Narine gets on this one and he is caught, Karun Nair takes a brilliant catch. Chris Lynn slams a boundary off Mujjeb in the next ball as he seems to go unaffected in his business. Robin Uthappa is the new man in for KKR.

OUT! Narine c Nair b Mujeeb 1(4)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman strikes in his first over and he has got a big wicket. Sunil Narine walks back for cheap. No Narine show today. Went for the slog but couldn’t middle it as Nair took a potential catch of the match.

4:07 PM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders – 5/0, 1 over Lynn- 3, Narine – 1

Ankit Rajpoot with the first over form Kings XI Punjab. He starts off well with a full-length delivery outside off. Single from Lynn to get the first runs on board. Sunil Narine and Lynn with two singles in the next two balls. Good start by Rajpoot he is bowling on the good length and Lynn misses completely. A single to finish the over and just 5 from it, a good one for KXIP.

4:00 PM IST: A jam-packed Eden Garden roars as Chris Gayle rings the bell to announce the start of the match between two of the most consistent sides in the IPL this season. The Kings XI Punjab players are on the pitch and so are the umpires. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn will open the innings for KKR.

3:55 PM IST: Currently, the Chennai Super Kings with 6 points from just 4 games so far in the IPL 2018 sits on top of the points table due to highest run rate among the top 4 who share same points. This game between KKR and KXIP who are respectively placed 2nd and 4th in the points table will decide who takes the top spot.

3:53 PM IST: We are minutes away from the action here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where two of the debutant IPL captains will tussle against each other to prove their mettle over one another. While Ashwin apart from being a terrific leader has aggressively worked on his bowling, Karthik while remaining calm has been a superb leader for his side and has performed with the bat when called upon.

3:50 PM IST: While there will be Chris Gayle to threaten the opposition on one side, Sunil Narine has been mysterious both with the bat and the ball and can be the difference for KKR. His lethal and ruthless batting on top of the order can prove to be destructive for KXIP. Gayle has been in stupendous form meanwhile, and if he gets going then KKR bowlers will have to find a shelter to hide soon.

3:45 PM IST: As expected an unchanged playing XI from Dinesh Karthik who is playing smart and not tampering with the winning combination that is working well for him. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab has once again made a change and this time in the bowling unit. Mohit Sharma who was solid against the Chennai Super Kings has been traded for another pacer in Ankit Rajpoot. On the Eden track, spinners will definitely play a big role for both the teams.

3:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

3: 35 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to field first

Karthik: We would’ve bowled first as well. Looks a good wicket and it will remain same. We have made no changes. It’s been a good start and it’s important we stay consistent.

Ashwin: We are going to bowl first. This is sort of a fortress for the KKR and we will try to restrict them to a decent total. We have got one change. Mohit Sharma goes out and Ankit Rajpoot comes in.

SQUADS:

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles.

Kings XI Punjab – Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Axar Patel, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.