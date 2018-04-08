Indian Premier League, KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: The hosts led by new captain Dinesh Karthik will take on the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will look to settle scores with Kolkata. While Karthik has support from core players Lynn, Russell and Narine, Kohli has the support of good friends de Villiers, and Chahal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL game between hosts and two-time champions Kolkata knight riders will take on the royal challengers Bangalore from the Eden Garden Stadium. This is match 3 of the VIVO IPL 2018 that went underway yesterday with a thriller of a season opener between Chennai super kings and Mumbai Indians where Chennai emerged victorious by a sole wicket, thanks to some late heroics by Dwayne ‘champion’ bravo and a fighting Kedar Jadhav. In what is a double-header weekend for cricket fans, the action begins at Kolkata from 7.30 pm after we get over with the afternoon fixture between the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Daredevils at the PCA stadium in Mohali.

Coming to today’s match, the biggest news this year for KKR has been the fact that they’ve let go of the city’s adopted son- Gautam Gambhir and have handed over the reins to India’s recent hero Dinesh Karthik, thanks to a match-winning knock in the Nidahas trophy final. The onus will be upon him to regroup the side since Gambhir’s departure and bring KKR back to winning ways after the franchise had three relatively quiet seasons. However, they were hit by an injury concern as pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was ruled out of this year’s IPL. The team management later named English death over specialist Tom Curran as his replacement. In the RCB camp though, things look a lot better as the side appears to be well-balanced for the first time in 11 years. The cricketing pundits believe that this is the best RCB squad capable of winning the IPL, as captain Virat Kohli is eager than ever to win the elusive trophy. With new and improved upgrades in the side like McCullum, de Kock, Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav, to go with the retained core of Kohli, de Villiers, Chahal and Sarfaraz Khan, RCB will look to get off on a winning note.

LIVE updates from the IPL encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Chris Lynn, 2. Sunil Narine, 3. Robin Uthappa, 4. Dinesh Karthik (c & wk),5. Shubman Gill, 6. Nitish Rana, 7. Andre Russell, 8. Piyush Chawla, 9. Mitchell Johnson, 10. Vinay Kumar/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 11. Kuldeep Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Parthiv Patel (wk), 2. Brendon McCullum, 3. Virat Kohli (c), 4. AB de Villiers, 5. Sarfaraz Khan, 6. Chris Woakes, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Washington Sundar, 9. Navdeep Saini/Pawan Negi, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Umesh Yadav