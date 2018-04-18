Troubled Team India cricketer Mohammed Shami was given a green light by the Kolkata police on Wednesday to rejoin the Delhi Daredevils squad for the ongoing 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami was facing charges of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs leveled by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan which jeopardized his place in the Delhi squad.

Troubled Team India cricketer Mohammed Shami was given a green light by the Kolkata police on Wednesday to rejoin the Delhi Daredevils squad for the ongoing 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami was facing charges of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs leveled by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan which jeopardized his place in the Delhi squad. As per reports, the Indian pacer was permitted to feature in the Indian Premier League after he was interrogated by the Kolkata police for three hours.

On Monday, Mohammed Shami was summoned by the Kolkata police while his Delhi DareDevils squad continued their routine practice session for the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.