Fighting the Kings XI Punjab bowlers along with the scorching weather conditions, Australian batsman Chris Lynn on Saturday took the charge for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and guided Dinesh Karthik’s men to set a respectable target for the visitors at the monumental Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Australian became the knight in shining armour for the KKR side and smashed a decent 77 run knock that came in just 41 balls. To produce the blockbuster of an innings, Lynn struck 6 fours and 4 massive sixes which helped KKR finish with 192 runs in 20 overs.

Continuing his consistent run in the 11th edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Chris Lynn earlier missed out his half-century by a single run against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Opening for the Knight Riders with all-rounder Sunil Narain, the ferocious Aussie batsman took time to settle down against KKR’s spinners. Lynn then became the Punisher after settling at Eden Gardens as the Australian smashed six fours and four sixes in his first half-century of this season’s IPL. Lynn was surprisingly dropped in the 13th over when he was playing on 62. Barinder Sran, who took scalped 2 wickets for 50 runs dropped the Australian. Lynn was dropped at the deep extra cover in Andrew Tye’s over. Tye was instrumental for the hosts as he leaked only 20 runs along with 2 crucial wickets.

With Chris Lynn taking the charge, skipper Dinesh Karthik also got into the groove with him and scored 43 runs. The KKR skipper gave Lynn a good company and together the duo helped KKR go past the 190 run mark. For the fourth wicket, Lynn and Karthik paired up and stitched a 62-run partnership which came in just 34 balls.