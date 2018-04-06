Chennai Super Kings will be returning back to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a gap of two years. The two-time champions released their brand new anthem on Friday ahead of their clash with the Mumbai Indians in the season opener. Whistle podu anthem features MS Dhoni alongside the team's new stars Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma.

If the crowd at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai during Chennai Super Kings’ practice match was anything to go by, the return of their beloved franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to make the city come together for the love of cricket. Exactly what CSK’s brand new anthem featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammates resonates. The whistles are back and so are the two-time champions. Hours before their IPL 2018 season opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, the Chennai franchise has sent the fans into a frenzy with the whistle podu anthem.

One of the most popular teams in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings enjoy a huge fan base and living up to their expectations the anthem brings back the memories of the past years. After serving suspension for two years, the men in yellow will return to the Chepauk to battle it out for a third IPL title. The whistle podu or CSK’s official anthem this time around features some new faces alongside captain MS Dhoni. Walking in style are Murali Vijay, Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson. Indian pacer Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma also feature in yellow. The anthem kick starts with Dhoni blowing the first whistle as the celebration begins.

The essence of Chennai is perfectly captured in the anthem video which showcases fans dancing and celebrating their Thala, Dhoni’s return. A boy can be seen walking with a placard that reads ‘Dhoni is back.’ “The summer we’ve all been waiting for is here. Thala has returned and the yellow army is back. What are you waiting for? #WhistlePodu. #Yellove #SummerIsHere,” wrote Chennai Super Kings on Twitter as they shared the Whistle podu anthem.

The summer we've all been waiting for is here. Thala has returned and the yellow army is back. What are you waiting for? #WhistlePodu. #Yellove #SummerIsHere 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/LmzsJyCHT0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 6, 2018

With Dhoni, Raina, and Jadeja being retained, Chennai managed to get back the core of the team. Murali Vijay also returned back home after spending four years with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils respectively. Chennai had to let go of their marquee off-spinner and local favourite Ravichandran Ashwin but in Harbhajan Singh, they roped in a perfect replacement for Ashwin. The likes of Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, and Karn Sharma are sure to give the team an extra edge as they can all contribute well with both the bat and the ball. In the batting department too, the Chennai Super Kings look formidable with the likes of Sam Billings, Murali Vijay, Faf Du Plessis and Suresh Raina forming the top order. Lungi Ngidi and Mark Wood are likely to spearhead their pace bowling unit along with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

