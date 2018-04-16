The Australian fast bowler who was the standout for his country in the recently concluded test series against South Africa, was ruled out of the 11th edition of the VIVO IPL after he suffered a back injury in the last test. Cummins who has always been consumed by the flames of injuries in his entire career, was replaced by Kiwi pacer Adam Milne, someone who can consistently bowl over 150 kmph.

Mumbai Indians named New Zealand pacer Adam Milne as the replacement for Pat Cummins. the Australian fast bowler was ruled out of the 11th edition of the Indian premier league as he suffered a back injury in the third test of the recently concluded Test series between South Africa and Australia. The 24-year-old who was bought for Rs. 5.4 crores in the auction earlier this year; is a powerhouse of talent but often gets caught up in the flame of injuries. There has always been an inherent fragility associated with him which strikes him either before or at the end of crucial series.

“Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone edema in his vertebrae. It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently, we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL,” David Beakley, Australia’s physiotherapist, had said in the official statement issued on April 10. As a result, Cummins never really traveled to India because of the injury and instead went to his own country for treatment.

In the test series against, he finished as the leading wicket-taker for Australia as he picked up 22 wickets from 4 matches at an average of 21.45 with a best of 5-83, finishing just behind South African Kagiso Rabada who scalped 23. Cummins along with Rabada, who too was ruled out of the IPl, was an integral part of the Delhi Daredevils bowling line-up. In the 12 matches that he played, Cummins picked up 15 wickets at an average of 25 and economy of 8.07 and a best of 2/20.

His replacement however isn’t a bad one as Adam Milne is a bowler who can consistently bowl over 150 kmph. Known for his raw pace, Milne has the ability to hit the the bat hard because of the extra bounce that he gains from the pitch due to his bounce. In the 19 T20s played so far, Milne has picked 21 wickets at an economy of 7.38 and was previously a part of the Royal challengers Bangalore for the last two editions.

Mumbai Indians haven’t had the best of seasons having lost all three of their matches so far. they will now go up against RCB on their home ground- the Wankhede on Tuesday, April 17.