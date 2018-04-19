Ishan Kishan was injured after a freaky throw from teammate Hardik Pandya hit him near his eyes during the match between Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. The wicket-keeper batsman was replaced by Aditya Tare in the game and is likely to remain sidelined for a couple of matches.

Injuries are a part of sports, while some can be avoided, others are inevitable. When Ishan Kishan was hit near his eyes by a freak throw from teammate Hardik Pandya during the match between Mumbai Indians and the Royals Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, he was on the ground for quite some time before leaving the pitch. The medical staff rushed to Kishan who had been seemingly hit hard near his eyes and was in intense pain. The young wicket-keeper batsman who has had a great season for Mumbai Indians so far received a heartfelt apology from Pandya who also wished him a quick recovery in a tweet.

Ishan Kishan was waiting for a throw from Pandya, but the ball before reaching him hit the ground and took an uneven bounce which the young keeper failed to judge and ended up being on the receiving end due to his short height. He was soon carried out of the pitch with Aditya Tare donning the gloves as his immediate replacement. The ball luckily didn’t hurt Kishan in his eyes but the area below his right eye was immediately swollen as he was seen leaving in tears. The incident happened in the 12th over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore innings when Virat Kohli was batting.

Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself with the injured Ishan Kishan and issued an apology to his Mumbai Indians team-mate. ,”Mera cutie pie, Sorry bhai! Stay strong,” the all-rounder wrote on Twitter.

Ishan Kishan who had a good 2017 season with the Gujarat Lions in the IPL was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the auction this year and has so far been impressive with both the bat and the gloves. In the four games that he has played so far in the season, the left-hand batsman has scored 93 runs at an average of 23.25 with the strike rate of a spectacular 150. The young sensation with his fearless approach to batting has established himself as one of the most gifted hitters of the ball. While Aditya Tare, who has been a part of the MI squad for long, can be a good replacement for Kishan, the team will certainly miss the southpaw’s services.

Mumbai Indians after a sluggish start to the IPL 2018 with a last over defeat against Chennai Super Kings, went on two lose their second and third encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils before picking their first points with a comprehensive 46 runs victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indies powerhouse Evin Lewis and skipper Rohit Sharma played superb knocks of 65 and 94 respectively to help MI post a massive 213 on board before the bowlers spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah restricted RCB on 167 in 20 overs.

