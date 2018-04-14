Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE updates: Gautam Gambhir led Delhi Daredevils will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in a blockbuster encounter of the Indian Premier League 2018. Both teams are yet to open their win account having suffered two successive defeats in their opening two encounters. The likes of Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be the impact players for the Mumbai Indians while Trent Boult, Gambhir, and Rishabh Pant will be the key players for Delhi Daredevils.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils have both failed to win their respective two encounters in the Indian Premier League 2018 suffering close defeats. The two teams led by Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir respectively will lock horns in a blockbuster encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians started off their campaign on a losing note with Chennai Super Kings handing them a one-wicket defeat in the opening encounter with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo headlining the win. Rohit Sharma’s men went down in an identical fashion against Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing their second encounter by 1 wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International cricket stadium in Hyderabad with Deepak Hooda holding his nerves to keep Hyderabad in the chase.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, will head into the game after two successive defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will aim to open their win account in the so far sluggish campaign. For Delhi, the batsmen have failed to get going yet with Gautam Gambhir and Rishab Pant only batsmen who have shown promising signs. The likes of Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, and Chris Morris will have to up the ante against a solid Mumbai Indians bowling line up. For Mumbai too, Evin Lewis found his rhythm in the SRH game but would be expecting to have a better outing against Delhi in front of the home crowd. Both Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians have a brilliant pace pack which is capable of destroying any good batting line up. The likes of Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, and Chris Morris will lead the pace line for Delhi while Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, and Pradeep Sangwan will shoulder the pace responsibilities for Delhi Daredevils.

LIVE updates from the Indian Premier League encounter between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

4:45 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 92/0, 9 overs, Lewis – 40, Yadav – 45

100 up for the Mumbai Indians with Evin Lewis slamming a wrong one out of the park from Tewatia. A good over for Mumbai Indians turns out into a bad one with Tewatia striking.

OUT! Lewis c Roy b Rahul Tewatia 48(28)

4:40 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 92/0, 8 overs, Lewis – 40, Yadav – 45

Glenn Maxwell introduced into the attack by Gautam Gambhir. The Delhi Daredevils need to break this partnership from doing more damage. Two back too back good overs for the Delhi Daredevils as Maxwell gives away just 5 runs off his over after Tewatia’s 3. Mumbai Indians are still in control of the game.

4:35 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 87/0, 7 overs, Lewis – 38 , Yadav – 43

Rahul Tewatia handed the ball by Gautam Gambhir as he looks to break the ongoing partnership which can put Mumbai in a comfortable position in the match. Good over from the youngster with just 3 runs conceded off it. Mumbai heading close to 100 inside 10 overs.

4:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 84/0, 6 overs, Lewis – 37 , Yadav – 41

Evin Lewis now takes on Christian in his very first over of the match with two stylish boundaries to square off the proceedings. The left-hander is going all out on the Delhi bowlers and has been perfectly supported by Suryakumar Yadav on the other end as they both continue running havoc at the Wankhede. Three poor deliveries and three boundaries of them from Lewis. What a way to finish the over, a massive blow from Lewis that went straight into the crowd. 18 runs off that over and Mumbai are 84 in just 6 overs, what a start this has been for the home team.

4:25 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 66/0, 5 overs, Lewis – 19 , Yadav – 41

Mohammed Shami with the 5th over for DD, bowls back of the length gets sent out of the park. Bowls a perfect yorker still Suryakumar Yadav manages to get a four off it. This is the first time in the IPL that Suryakumar Yadav has opened the batting and he is making his presence felt at the Wankhede with sensational batting. 14 runs coming of the over with a superbly timed boundary of the last ball from Yadav. The former KKR batsman is now into his 40s, what an innings this has been from him.

4:20 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 52/0, 4 overs, Lewis – 19 , Yadav – 27

Clean hitting from West Indies powerhouse Evin Lewis as he takes the attack on Nadeem with a massive six that went into the ESA kids in the stand. SuryakumarYadavv had also got a boundary in the over earlier as Mumbai cross the 50 run mark in just 4 overs. Brilliant batting for the Mumbai openers.

4:15 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 40/0, 3 overs, Lewis – 13 , Yadav – 22

Mumbai Indians are off to a good start here at the Wankhede Stadium with Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav firing from all fronts, that has so far proven to be a great gamble by Rohit to get Surykumar up the order. Another poor over from Trent Boult for Delhi as he gives away 15 runs off it.

4:11 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 25/0, 2 overs, Lewis – 7 , Yadav – 13

Shahbaz Nadeem introduced into the attack by Gambhir early in the game. A bad start for him as a misfield from Glenn Maxwell at mid on gives Suryakumar Yadav a boundary to add to his tally. Oh, blunder! Yet again a misfield and this time Trent Boult has dropped Lewis. It was a slog sweep took a top edge, was a difficult one and Boult couldn’t contain it. 10 runs off the over, another good over for Mumbai Indians.

4:06 PM IST: Mumbai Indians – 15/0, 1 over, Lewis – 4 , Yadav – 7

Two boundaries of the last two balls to end the over from Boult. That last one was given a leg bye and won’t be counted under Lewis’ name. Good start for Mumbai Indians with 15 off the over. Three boundaries in that over, 1 each for Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis.

4:01 PM IST: Surprise! Surprise! Evin Lewis has come out to open the batting for Mumbai Indians with Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma? The skipper will come down the order to provide some fire in the middle order. But with Pollard and Pandya brothers there? We can see Rohit come up at 3.

3:55 PM IST: Gautam Gambhir has meanwhile opted to go with Dan Christian and Jason Roy as his best overseas bet. Colin Munro has been replaced by Roy while Christian finds a place in place of Morris. Maxwell and Boult have retained their places.

3:50 PM IST: Mayank Markande’s success has forced Rohit Sharma to go with Akila Dananjaya as his fourth overseas player for the Delhi game. Dananjaya was Sri Lanka’s best spinner in the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy and he can be the player to watch out for in the MI squad.

3:45 PM IST: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

3:35 PM IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and opted to bowl first

Rohit: “Good wicket, so we will come out and bat well. Post a challenging score. We got to do our basics right. Little things in the game that we have to win. We didn’t win the little moments in the last two games, something we didn’t do in the past. We have two changes of changes as well. Akila Dananjaya in place of Ben Cutting and Hardik Pandya in place of Pradeep Sangwan.”

Gambhir: “We’ll bowl. Wicket’s not going to change. We haven’t spoken too much about the last game. Result didn’t go in our favour, so we don’t want to discuss and complicate things. Mumbai are a quality side. We have two changes – Jason Roy for Colin Munro and Dan Christian for Chris Morris.”

3:25 PM IST: Ricky Ponting has been with the Mumbai Indians as a player, captain and then a coach. Can he be the difference creator for Gambhir and his team here? He will surely implement all that he has learned about the Wankhede pitch over the years, today for his team. Will Hardik Pandya feature for the Mumbai Indians today?

Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir(c), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.