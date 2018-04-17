Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are on the winless run in the 11th season of the ongoing Indian Premier League will lock horns against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 14 of the VIVO IPL 2018. Both MI and RCB have undoubtedly made a dreadful start to their respective campaigns. As the upcoming vital case will surely shape up the IPL table, Kohli's men and Rohit Sharma led host sided at the Wankhade will not settle less than the winning points to revamp their points tally.

CB will be looking to regain momentum just like their tonight's opponent at Wankhede Stadium

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma are hosting strong title contenders Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the famous Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. With consecutive defeats in their first three encounters of IPL that to come in the nail-biting last overs, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indian will be looking to turn things around for themselves against the Royal Challengers. Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Hooda and Jason Roy were the three names that became the difference makers for their respective teams and handed Mumbai Indian a hat-trick of defeats in the initial stages of the tournament.

Coming to the visitors, who will surely be looking to tamper Mumbai Indian’s title defense as much as they can this season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore kick-started their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders and were decimated comprehensively thanks to some ruthless batting display from Sunil Naraine. With a single win and 2 defeats to their name, RCB will be looking to regain momentum just like their tonight’s opponent at Wankhede Stadium.

Here are the LIVE updates from math 14th of IPL 2018 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore:



8:36 PM — Mumbai Indians 76-2, Rohit 22, Lewis 43 (8 overs gone)

W Sundar gets the bowl after 7 overs: Maximum for Rohit Sharma! brilliant six by the skipper as he registers his first six of the night. Everything he strikes in a boundary! Lewis gets back in for the last ball and its a boundary. Washington is expensive again. End of the 7th over, MI are 76-2 in 8 overs.

8:36 PM — Mumbai Indians 63-2, Rohit 14, Lewis 38 (7 overs gone)

Siraj takes charge: Siraj gets back in the bowling attack for RCB. Lewis takes a single to put Rohit back on strike. The skipper has scored 13 in 12 runs. Dot for Siraj after Rohit takes another single, sensible batting by both MI batsman so far. Brilliant by Virat Kohli as crowd cheers Team India skipper’s emphatic fielding, RCB skipper saves a possible boundary with this.

8:32 PM — Mumbai Indians 60-2, Rohit 12, Lewis 37 (6 overs gone)

Lewis took a single on last ball to face Woakes in the start of the 5th over. Four! Lewis starts with a boundary and is eager to reach his fifty. Woakes was expensive last time around but has recovered well in this one. End of the fifth over, Mumbai Indians are 60/2 courtesy of Evin Lewis.

8:28 PM — Mumbai Indians 56-2, Rohit 12, Lewis 33 (5 overs gone)

8:26 PM — Four! Lovely stroke by Lewis, he is the man in form for Mumbai Indians!

8:24 PM — SIX! Welcome to the bowling attack Siraj. Lewis has hit a massive six! Mumbai Indias have started to hustle in this powerplay. So far he has scored 28 runs in 15 balls with two biggies and three boundaries. Good comeback by Siraj after being smashed for a six on the first ball. He bowls his fourth ball a yorker.

8:22 PM — Sundar expensive for RCB! Mumbai Indians 40-2, Rohit 12, Lewis 22 (End of 4th over)



Back to back boundaries for Lewis! Up next taking the white ball is Washington Sundar. Rohit immediately dispatches the spinner’s third ball for a boundary. In pressure, Sundar balls a wide that has gone for a boundary! Lewis dispatches Sundar for another one!

8:17 PM — Mumbai Indians 21-2, Rohit 7, Lewis 13 (End of 3rd over)

Still lot of batting to come for the Mumbai Indians despite losing out Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply. Its end of the 3rd over MI are 21-2 as Rohit and Lewis hold things up for the defending champions.

8:14 PM — Yadav to Lewis: Umesh Yadav continues his spell and concedes a boundary in the second ball. Lewis bringing MI back in the tie with a couple of boundaries. Can Rohit and Lewis truck a memorable partnership for the hosts?

8:11 PM — Mumbai Indians 14-2, Rohit 6, Lewis 8 (End of 2nd over)

Rohit Sharma smashes Woakes with a boundary and then rotates strike to put Lewis in. A six and eleven runs already in this over. 12 from the over in total, MI are 14 -2.

8:02 PM — Mumbai Indians 2-2, Rohit 0, Lewis 1 (End of first over)

Could’ve asked for anything more from Umesh Yadav? I don’t think so, Its a sensational start by the fast bowler. Two wickets with gut-wrenching deliveries Yadav sets RCB’s intentions straight. Mumbai Indians are struggling within the very first over.

Rohit survives hattrick ball! Mumbai Indians open their account with Rohit Sharma with a single.

7:54 PM — BOWLED! Another one for Yadav! Ishan Kishan departs just like Kumar! Two in tow for Umesh Yadav. He’s on a hat-trick now.

7:52 PM — BOWLED! Golden duck for Kumar, he departs on the very first ball, in search of good start in the IPL? Have Yadav on speed dial! Impressive start for the Indian seamer. MI-0-1

7:50 PM — It’s game time folks! Both teams are boosted with possible match winners in their squad. Who will end on the winning side at Wankhede? Will it be Rohit, McClenaghan, Markande? or nemesis Kohli, Chahal, Anderson? Stay tuned first ball coming to you next!

7:45 PM — RCB’s Umesh Yadav went for staggering 59 in four overs last time around. Although has been a pivotal bowler in the Indian Premier League, but for the moment he needs to tweak up his line and length just a little bit. Let’s take a look at the squads for both of the teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

7:42 PM — Here’s the head to head record between Mumbai Indians and RCB: Out of the 22 games played between the two sides, MI have emerged victorious on 13 occasions while RCB has managed to win 8 just games against the tonight’s hosts. MI have been known as slow starters in the IPL but it is time they shrug it off before it is too little too late. Read the match preview here: Winless Mumbai Indians aim for turnaround against Kohli’s RCB at Wankhede

7:30 PM — RCB wins toss! opts to bowl first against MI: The visitors have won the toss and will be bowling first at the promising Wankhede pitch. The hosts have made a single change in the form of Akila Dananjaya who is replaced with Mitchell McClenaghan. Kohli’s RCB have made three changes against MI, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson are in for the Challenmegrs as Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya and Brendon McCullum will be making out for them.

7:00 PM — Hello and welcome to NewsX’s coverage of the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).