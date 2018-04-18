Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik guided visiting Kolkata Knight Riders to their third win in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For the visitors, Nitish Rana was again the difference maker for Dinesh Karthik led side as the Delhi born all-rounder scored a 35 with bat and took crucial wickets of set batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and D Arcy Short. Embracing the captaincy for the first time in limited overs format, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik struck a quick-fire 42 in 23 balls.

Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik guided visiting Kolkata Knight Riders to their third win in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Embracing the captaincy for the first time in limited overs format, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik struck a quick-fire 42 in 23 balls. Karthik hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in his captain’s innings where he held a 61 run stand with Nitish Rana. While Karthik was fruitful with his 42 run knock, Nitish Rana displayed all-rounder traits with bat and ball. The Delhi-born was given the man of the match award for his match-winning heroics with bat and ball.

The left-handed batsman and Right-arm off break specialist scored 35 runs with the bat. Earlier, Rana took crucial wickets of set batsmen DJM Short and Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane to restrict the hosts to 160/8 in 20 overs.

(updating…)