The Rajasthan Royals lost their season opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They have replaced injured Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan with New Zealand ace Ish Sodhi who brings in more experience to the spin department in the Royals squad.

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi will finally get to play in the biggest T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League after being picked by the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured Zahir Khan. The Afghanistan left-arm spin sensation was brought by Rajasthan in the player auction to strengthen the spin department which looks thin with only a few domestic options available. However, with Sodhi, the franchise will get a turner who has a hang of the Indian conditions and has bowled well during his national team’s outing in the subcontinent.

The Rajasthan Royals confirmed the replacement on Tuesday and announced Ish Sodhi’s arrival to India. “New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been signed by the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured Afghanistan bowler Zahir Khan in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL),” said an IPL statement. The Kiwi spinner was picked by the Rajasthan outfit from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) list and will be making his debut in the cash-rich league. Unlike, Zahir, Sodhi brings in a lot of experience with him to the Rajasthan Royals.

He plays for New Zealand across all three formats and has picked 36 wickets at an average close to 19.33 with his best performance being 18/3. With Prashant Chopra, Ankit Sharma and Aryman Birla as their only options in the spin department, the Rajasthan Royals who lost their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets in their season opener will be boosted to have someone like Sodhi in their ranks who can lead the spin pack in the competition.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Daredevils, match preview

The Rajasthan Royals put up a hapless batting display at the Rajeev Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad and managed to put up an ordinary total of 125/9 in 20 overs, only to see Shikhar Dhawan and SRH skipper Kane Williamson combine to chase down the target in just 15.5 overs. The Royals will next face the Delhi Daredevils tonight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where cricket will return after a gap of almost 5 years.

ALSO READ: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets