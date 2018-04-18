Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson is keen on producing the same heroics against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. The Rajasthan outfit will collide against the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in the 15th fixture of IPL at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh stadium.

After receiving praises from one of cricket’s upper echelons (AB de Villiers) in the 11th edition of the India Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson is keen on producing the same heroics against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. The Rajasthan outfit will collide against the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in the 15th fixture of IPL at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh stadium. The 23-year-old Samson raised a couple of eyebrows when he struck a stunning 92 run knock against strong favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on matchday 11.

With Rajasthan Royals hosting Kolkata Knight Riders tonight, Sanju Samson will undoubtedly be the target man for the visitors. Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering match in Jaipur, Samson said that the strategy and composition of the playing XI will be crucial for the Rajasthan Royals. When asked about the tremendous spinning combination KKR posses, which will come as a test for the side, Samson said his side is all game for that. “We are prepared for that, it is different ground and there has to be change in the game plan. I would be starting from zero,” Samson said.

Samson was showered with praises after his remarkable batting performance against RCB in the ongoing cricket’s domestic extravaganza in India. South African ace batsman AB de Villiers hailed the promising young batsman and said there is no limit to his potential. Riding on Samson’s explosive 92 run knock, the Rajasthan Royals were able to put up a mammoth target of 217 against de Villiers starrer RCB at their home turf.