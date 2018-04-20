Sanju Samson has started the current Indian Premier League season with solid performances for the Rajasthan Royals in the first few games. The youngster who has been one of the most consistent uncapped players over the years in the tournament remains focused on the IPL and is not worried about his selection in the Indian team.

Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson has had a brilliant start to the Indian Premier League, time and again he has proved his mettle with the bat and continues to be one of the brightest young prospect playing his trade in the cash-rich league. Though he has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, Samson has failed to make it to the Indian team to owing to the plethora of talent that keeps flourishing in Indian cricket annually. However, Samson is not losing his sleep over selection in the national team and wants to keep his focus on the Indian Premier League 2018.

One of the hottest batting talents in the country, the Kerala batsman who returned to the Rajasthan Royals after his stint with the Delhi Daredevils was phenomenal against the Royal Challengers where he played a match-winning knock of 92 runs on 45 balls. Samson currently stands second on the IPL 208 run-scoring charts with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli taking the top spot. Opening up about his chances of getting back into the Indian team, Samson asserted that he is happy with the cricket he is currently playing and wants to continue focusing on his fitness, game and cricketing skills.

“I don’t see myself making a return to any team. I don’t want to see the future nor my past. All those things are not in your control. When I got selected in 2015 I never thought that I was going to be picked. Things automatically happen, you never draw a line to your goal, that’s what I figured out from my experience. I don’t want to see myself reaching there, it will automatically happen if it has to happen. But the main thing which is in my control is to improve my fitness, game, cricketing skills and performance,” he told Hindustan Times.

Samson who represents Kerala in the domestic circuit believes the domestic season and the IPL have helped him big time and the opportunities are endless which keeps him free from the burden of national selections. “Opportunities are always there. If you are not playing for India then it is Kerala. The domestic season is so big, plus you have the IPL, India A tours. I am not worried about selections,” said Samson.

After starting the campaign on a brilliant note for the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson will be looking to continue his good touch in the all-important Chennai Super Kings clash. The old rivals who returned to the IPL after serving two years of ban each will be heading into the game on the back of respective defeats. While Samson failed to click in his team’s loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, MS Dhoni’s brilliance almost notched up the victory for CSK as they lost by 4 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali.

