In the 6th match of Indian Premier League, 2018 on Wednesday Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan. Both the teams will look forward to bounce back as they lost their first matches to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan would be counting on that support. The venue has been an impregnable fort for the team in its IPL journey and mentor Shane Warne admitted he was hoping it remained the same in the new season.

Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team. Rajasthan Royals coach Shane Warne reportedly said, “It has been a fortress for the side and fans here enjoy more than anywhere else in India. We would be looking to improving on what we did last night and put up a performance the fans will be proud of.”

On the other side, Delhi Daredevils failed to defend a respectable total of 167 runs, which was comfortably chased by Kings XI Punjab with 6 wickets and 7 balls remaining. Both teams would want to quickly erase the opening game from their memory, but they would do well to take learnings of deficiencies in that game and work towards fixing them.Both teams will definitely have a hard look at their combinations and batting order.

Head to Head:

Overall: Matches – 16, Rajasthan Royals won – 10, Delhi Daredevils won – 6

In Jaipur: Matches – 4, Rajasthan Royals won – 3, Delhi Daredevils own – 1

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D’Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.