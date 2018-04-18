Rajasthan Royals host the Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground in Jaipur as the two batting-heavy sides lock horns with each other. While Rahane & Co. will look to make it three wins on the trot, Karthik and his men will want to breach their fortress and carry on the momentum they gained in the previous match against DD.

It’s match 15 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 where the Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides enter this match after winning their previous encounters quite convincingly. Rajasthan defeated RCB at home by 19 runs after posting a mammoth 217 on board. sanju Samson, the south-paw scored a brilliant 92* and looked in immaculate touch on the field. Whereas KKR, on the other hand, humbled the Delhi Daredevils by a huge margin of 71 runs, as they posted exactly 200 on the board.

The franchises have two of the first-time captains in the league this year, and its safe to say that both Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik have done a pretty good job so far. The task, however, will be difficult for Karthik and his men as Rajasthan boast off the best win percentage at home amongst all franchises in the league. Coming to the bowling lineups, both the teams depend heavily on their spinners.

Here are the LIVE updates from the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders:

9.43 PM IST | Right then, 160 is what the Royals finish with. Quite disappointing as they were 50 odd at the end of 7 overs. Rahane will feel he’s about 15-20 short on a pitch that’s tailor-made for batting, with virtually no-spin and the odd ball keeping low at times. Karthik and Co. should feel pretty confident of chasing this down. all the bowlers did a really good job as they kept chipping in with wickets after the opening stand of 54. Royals scored 112 runs for 8 wickets in the 14 overs after the powerplay.

FACT: Narine finished with 4 overs 48 runs and this is his most expensive figures in the IPL> Kept his length short today and got hit for runs after Rahane hit him for 4 fours in the first over.

9.40 PM IST | 160/8, 20 overs; Buttler- 24, Unadkat- 0

A very lengthy over from Mavi. 3 wides as Royals add 9 runs to their score and finish exactly at 160. WICKET: Kulkarni run out (Shubman Gill/Shivam Mavi) 3(3) In order to keep Buttler on the strike for the last ball, Kulkarni sacrifices his wicket.

9.23 PM IST | 151/7, 19 overs; Buttler- 19, Kulkarni- 2

The over had anything. 2 wickets off two balls, a no-ball, a mis-timed free hit and a last ball 4 as RR cross the par score of 150. Buttler is the key here as Mavi will bowl the final over. 160-165 will be a good score here to defend.

9.26 PM IST | WICKETT! Curran gets 2-in-2! All too easy for Curran as he bowls out Gopal. Both Karnataka men gone in consecutive balls. He takes off his aeroplane and Johnson is seen clapping from the dugout. Pacy length delivery, on off, Shreyas Gopal was late on the defence and it knocked the stump out of the ground. Played a bit inside the line and had no footwork to deal with that sharp delivery. Shreyas Gopal b Tom Curran 0(1)

9.25 PM IST | WICKET! Gowtham departs! Back of the hand slower delivery, Tom Curran bowls that well. He is so confident with that delivery that he regularly and surprisingly bowled it in the Ashes Test. To not great effect it must be said. But here he gets Gowtham slicing it off a thick outside edge and grabs a wicket. Gowtham c Shivam Mavi b Tom Curran 12(7) [6s-1]

9.23 PM IST | 141/5, 18 overs; Buttler- 12, Gowtham- 12

Not Narine’s day today! Definitely not with the ball though. Gowtham lofted it superbly after using his feet. Had enough to get it over the left-hand of the diving fielder

9.20 PM IST | 127/5, 17 overs; Buttler- 7, Gowtham- 3

A wicket off the first ball, the important one of Stokes, and then rounds up the over with just 5 runs. chawla finishes with figures of 1-18 off his four overs. He’s been excellent tonight. All eyes now on buttler as he holds the guard for RR.

9.17 PM IST | OUT! Stokes Departs as Chawla strikes! Chawla has bowled very well tonight and gets the dangerous Stokes out. To the left-hander, he has been bowling mainly googlies and this one is the same as well. Stokes was charging Chawla and it kept on going away from him. Sliced it high up in the air and Rana backtracking from cover takes a good catch. Not easy to judge that in the lights. Stokes c Nitish Rana b Chawla 14(11) [6s-1]

9.16 PM IST | 122/4, 16 overs; Buttler- 5, Stokes- 14

Stokes has arrived! A mighty fine shot, straight outta the middle of the bat as he sends a tossed up delivery, a chinaman, from Kuldeep downtown. Kneels down and then slogs it miles back into the long-on stands. That’s what Stokes can do. 10 off the over.

9.13 PM IST | 112/4, 15 overs; Buttler- 3, Stokes- 6

Just 6 from Narine’s third over. A good one that as two new batsmen at the crease with just 5 overs left. Last recognised batsmen at the crease for Rajasthan. the ball’s keeping low at times and surely it was a good toss to win.

9.11 PM IST | RR: 106/4, 14 overs; Buttler-0, Stokes- 3

9.07 PM IST | WICKETTTT! Tripathi departs! Soft-dismissal this but a good catch from Andre Russell at short cover. Leapt at the right time to catch. KKR chipping in with wickets at just the right time. Tripathi c A Russell b Kuldeep Yadav 15(11) [4s-2] jos Butller comes in and joins Stokes in the middle.

9.04 PM IST | RR: 99/3, 13 overs; Tripathi- 8, Stokes- 1

9.03 PM IST | Nitish Rana is doing for Karthik in this IPL, what Yuvraj Singh did for Dhoni in the World Cup of 2011. Picks up important wickets of the opposition and then scores heavily with the bat. oh, Mumbai! You’ve let go off a gem!

Ben Stokes comes in as Rajasthan opt for the break.

8.59 PM IST | WICKETTTT! Call it a commentators curse or the golden arm of Nitish Rana. Short is bowled over as he departs for 44. RR in all s(h)orts of trouble. A fist pump from Nitish Rana. Bowled the slider and it rushed past the cross-batted hoick of D Arcy Short. Clipped off and credit to DK for getting Nitish Rana back on. The bowler has justified that move with another wicket. D Arcy Short b Nitish Rana 44(43) [4s-5 6s-1]

8:57 PM IST | RR: 95/2, 12 overs; Tripathi- 8, Short- 43

This was the over Dárcy was waiting for. Mavi bowls with pace at about 140kmph and he tears him apart. First, backs away and Shivam Mavi follows him with a back of a length delivery, but D Arcy Short clobbers the pull miles into the deep square stands. At one point looked like clearing the crowd and going out of the stadium. Then, used the pace of Shivam Mavi to full effect. Watched the back of a length delivery onto his bat and steered it to the right of the diving backward point, beats him and gives the third man no chance. 14 off the over as all of a sudden Short looks in complete control. surely this has to be the innings where we finall see the Short of BBL last year.

8:51 PM IST | RR: 81/2, 11 overs; Tripathi- 7, Short- 30



Narine comes and bowls his second over. But proves expensive again. Two boundaries in the over, one each from Tripathi and Short as RR collect 10. The partnership has started to flourish and is the key for RR setting a big total. Narine looks a bit exhausted as he’s bowled a lot of short-of-length and erred in length a few times.

8:50 PM IST | RR: 71/2, 10 overs; Tripathi- 2, Short- 25

It was a good over until the final ball was bowled. 9 off it as Short collects a boundary on the 6th delivery. Sliding down leg and D Arcy Short didn’t miss out. The short-fine fielder was inside the ring and deep square back, he beat the latter with a beautiful flick off the hips. That should hopefully get him going.

8:42 PM IST | RR: 62/2, 9 overs; Tripathi- 0, Short- 18

An excellent over from Mavi. After being hit for a four comes back superbly and picks out the danger-man. In comes, Rahul Tripathi as Tom Curran begins to bowl the 10th over. The onus is now on short, as he’s set and should continue till the now. Not a very experienced middle-order coming up.

8:39 PM IST | WICKET! Danger-man Samson is gone! The youngster, Shivam Mavi picks his man, and this is a huge blow for Rajasthan. As soon as he hit that, Samson knew he had made a mistake. Good short of length delivery on the hips, rising, Samson cannot keep the short-arm jab pull down and picks out deep square to perfection. Kuldeep didn’t move a muscle there. Samson c Kuldeep Yadav b Shivam Mavi 7(8) [4s-1]

8:36 PM IST | RR: 58/1, 8 overs; Samson-3, Short- 18

Kuldeep Yadav comes to bowl his second over and gives away just three singles. The important thing for RR is that these two batsmen now regroup and take control of the game. Get in and make it count!

8:29 PM IST | RR: 55/1, 7 overs; Samson-1, Short- 17

WICKETTT! Rahane is gone! And once again, its that man – Nitish Rana. This time, however, all credit goes to Karthik. Was down the track looking to flick, ricocheted off the pad and went in front of DK who calmly collects the ball and then back-flicks to hit direct. One glove was off quickly and that made it easier for DK.Rahane doesn’t even attempt to dive back in. Huge huge blow for Rajasthan. 7 off the over and a boundary but more importantly, the wicket of skipper Rahane.

But good news is that in-form Sanju Samson arrives at the crease. Rahane run out (Karthik) 36(19) [4s-5 6s-1]

8:23 PM IST | RR: 48/0, 6 overs; Rahane – 35, Short- 12

End of the powerplay and a good one for RR as they get off to a seriously good start, not losing any wicket. Chawla bowled his third over and Rahane collects a boundary as 8 came off it. Meanwhile, Karthik calls for a time-out as KKR desperately need one. Rahane and Short are looking good out there and should continue to hold fort for RR.

8:20 PM IST | RR: 40/0, 5 overs; Rahane – 29, Short- 10

Youngster Shivam Mavi is introduced and Rahane slaps him for a six coming down the track and flat-batted the short of length delivery straight back over the bowler’s head. Had enough on it to go all the way. Short then smashes a four, his first, as he chips it mid-offs head. 13 off the over.

8:16 PM IST | RR: 27/0, 4 overs; Rahane – 22, Short- 4

Narine is brought into the attack and Rahane greets him with a sweep through backward square for four. He doesn’t stop here and hits three more as Narine leaks 18 in his first over. So the pressure that was building, Rahane has eased that out. Fact: In his last match, Sunil Narine gave just 18 in his three overs, equal to what he’s given here in the first one.

8:11 PM IST | RR: 9/0, 3 overs; Rahane – 5, Short- 3

An excellent over from Chawla. Just the two singles from it. The pressure is visible on the two batsmen as its 18 balls and still no boundary for Rajasthan. The over saw an attempted reverse flick from Rahane and then three play-and-a-miss in the last three balls from Short.

8:07 PM IST | RR: 7/0, 2 overs; Rahane – 4, Short- 2

So its gonna be spin from both ends as Karthik hands the ball to Kuldeep Yadav. An attempted sweep off the first ball from Rahane, only for a single though. Kuldeep and the others went up for a stifled appeal on the third ball, but that died down quickly too as an inside edge was spotted. A half appeal and a leg-bye to finish the over. A good one from Kuldeep. Just three again.

8:04 PM IST | RR: 3/0, 1 over; Rahane – 2, Short- 1

Rajasthan are underway as Rahane takes a single off the first ball. Short follows suit as he too gets ooff the mark on the fourth ball. Early signs of the odd-ball keeping low as the fifth ball just skidded off the pitch and went really down. A flick of the last ball as three runs from the first over from Chawla.

7:59 PM IST | The umpires are out in the field. So are the two Rajasthan batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane and D’Arcy Short have come out in the middle. A lot of pressure will be on Rahane’s partner as he’s running out of opportunities. And straightaway, spin to start of the proceedings: Piyush Chawla bowls the first ball of the match.

7:34 PM IST | PLAYING XIs:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

7:30 PM IST | TOSS: Karthik has won the toss, and KKR opted to bowl first

Both the sides are fielding the same teams from their last encounters.

7:28 PM IST | PITCH REPORT:

“It looks like a beautiful surface. If you look closely under the tinge of grass it is a little bit dry but it is rock hard. So it will not have any impact for spin. The ball will come on to the bat nicely and it is a fantastic strip for batting. The weather is quite clear and both teams will enjoy that. Rajasthan Royals have an unbelievable record at home, having won close to 70% of their matches here.” – Michael Clarke

WHAT TO EXPECT: The first game here was heavily interrupted by rain but the forecast for this game reads better with zero chances of precipitation in the day and a cooler and less humid evening.

HEAD TO HEAD: Overall: RR 9-6 KKR

At Jaipur, RR 3-1 KKR

TEAM NEWS:

Rajasthan Royals: D’Arcy Short is running out of opportunities, with scores of 4, 6 and 11 so far. Heinrich Klaasen, the South African batsman will be itching to get out there and replicate the performances that he delivered against India in the ODI’s last month. But Short’s left-arm wrist spin capabilities will probably ensure that he gets to play this match, as the Sawai Mansingh stadium has really huge boundaries.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), D’Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ben Laughlin, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders: They’re unlikely to tinker with a team that has managed to win convincingly in their previous outing. However, Russell’s fitness over his hammie will be a concern though.

Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Kuldeep Yadav