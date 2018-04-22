Mumbai Indians (MI) will travel to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a super Sunday for matchday 21 of IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In their title defence, Rohit Sharma's men have ended up losing most of the matches in the initial stages of the tournament. Mumbai Indians started slow with back to back defeats, their opponents and tonight's hosts on the other Rajasthan Royals have a different story so far this season in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals led by skipper Ajinkya Rahane bagged two wins in the first three games then witnessed back to back defeats from Kolkata Knight Riders at home followed by Chennai Super Kings’s first win in their new Pune home. Rajasthan were inspired by some brilliant batting by Samju Samson, who decimated the RCB bowlers. Although Sanju failed to repeat his masterclass against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings as the youngster registered low scores in both of the two games.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians from the

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur:

09:10 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 129/1, in 14 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 69 Ishan Kishan 58

Unadkat replaced by Kulkarni: OUT! Buttler takes the catch, a much-wanted breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals as Ishan Kishan departs for 58.

Unadkat replaces Gowtham: Decent over by Unadkat so far, Royals have been disappointing in the field so far. Clumsy on the last ball as well. End of the over Mumbai Indians are now 129-1 in 14 overs.

09:05 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 121/1, in 13 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 69 Ishan Kishan 50

Archer replaces Gowtham: FULL TOSS AND DISPATCHED! Four for Ishan Kishan as he gets close to his half-century. A single on the next ball to give Suryakumar back on strike. Cheeky and smart by Suryakumar as he flicks the ball over to third man, not that fine but textbook stuff by Suryakumar. He gets a single to take his score tally to 69. A single by Kishan, he moves completes his half-century. Kishan get his fifty in 35 balls. Dot on the last ball, end of the over Mumbai Indians are cruising now as scoreline reads 121 for 1 in 13 overs.

09:00 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 112/1, in 12 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 66 Ishan Kishan 44

Gowtham replaces Stokes: Gowtham gets back into the attack after he dropped a sitter. Dot, single and another single, that’s has been the story so far Gowtham. Kishan finds to gap again to put Suryakumar back on strike. He does the same as Ishan faces the last ball. Reverse sweep but not that effective as gets a single. End of the over, Mumbai Indians are now 112-1 in 12 overs.

08:55 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 104/1, in 11 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 60 Ishan Kishan 42

Ben Stokes replaces Gopal: FOUR! good stroke by Suryakumar he is in good form. Dropped! He mistimed this one but gets a lifeline in the end. Ben Stokes absolutely livid with the fielder. Gowtham is the one to blame. Partnership reaches 100 now. Mumbai are in commanding position thanks to Suryakumar Yadav 60 Ishan Kishan 44. Runs all around on the ground from Suryakumar. Terrific batting so far from the Mumbai Indian opener. Good running in the end as Suryakumar and Ishan snatch a quick double. End of the over, 104-1 in 11 overs.

08:48 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 93/1, in 10 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 51 Ishan Kishan 40

Gopal replaces Stokes: Back to back boundaries for Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar gets a well-deserved fifty. Yadav has dominated the proceedings so far tonight and he will be looking to end the Mumbai Indians innings by himself. Single on the next ball after reaching a half-century. SIX! Another maximum, this time by Ishan. 18 from this over, Mumbai Indians are now 93-1 in 10 overs.

08:43 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 75/1, in 9 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 44 Ishan Kishan 28

Ben Stokes replaces Gopal: SIX! Kishan on fire as he smashes the new baller for another maximum. Both batsmen are only dealing with sixes so far. End of the over. Stokes recovers well as Mumbai reaches 75 in 9 overs.

08:38 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 64/1, in 8 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 41 Ishan Kishan 21

Shreyash Gopal replaces Gowtham: The most economical bowler so far in IPL—Shreyash Gopal has been introduced by skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Single, double and a wide! so far from Gopal in his first spell. Good shot by not a valiant effort! Should’ve stopped: Four runs for Mumbai Indians in courtesy of Archer. Single on the next ball by Suryakumar to put Ishan on strike. Single by the wicket-keeper batsman on the second last ball. Straight to the fielder as Suryakumar retains strike. End of the over and also time for a strategic timeout. Mumbai Indians are now 52-1 in 8 overs.

08:34 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 43/1, in 7 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 34 Ishan Kishan 17

Gowtham gets back into the attack, replaces Unadkat: Single, double and single, the story so far in this over from Gowtham. Kishan flicks in into the gap for another single. Suryakumar misses theconventionall sweep, strong appeal but deined by the umpire. Suryakumar connects this time, almost a zerox of the previous shot—This time its a boundary. End of the over Mumbai Indians are now 52-1 in 7 overs.

08:30 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 43/1, in 6 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 27 Ishan Kishan 15

Unadkat replaces Kulkarni: FOUR! great shot bySuryakumar as he quickly rotates the strike after smacking Unadkat on the first ball. Unadkat third ball is a dot. Single on the fourth ball by Ishan. This is turning out be a good batting performance from both Suryakumar Yadav (27) and Ishan Kishan (15). End of the over, ordinary stuff from Unadkat in his first over. Mumbai Indians are now 43-1 in 6 overs.

08:23 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 35/1, in 5 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 21 Ishan Kishan 13

Kulkarni replaces Archer: Dot on the first ball. SIX! A massive hit by Ishan Kishan, great contact and superb follow through by the Indian. Maximum points in the end as the ball disappears for a six. Kishan sliced the next one for a single to put Suryakumar back on strike. Stylish Suryakumar smacks Kulkarni hard for a nother biggie! Huge six with just a simple yet elegant flick. Another boundary by Kishan on the last ball, Mumbai Indians are picking up speed now. End of the over Mumbai Indians are 35-1 in 5 overs.

08:19 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 11/1, in 4 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 14 Ishan Kishan 2

Archer introduced by Rahane: The Sussex bowler has replaced Gowtham. A single and leg bye in his first two balls. Archer is cranking it up with speed of 148km/h for the Mumbai batsman. Beaten away on the next ball, too much bounce causing trouble for Yadav now. Flicked away nicely by Suryakumar Yadav, that will be four. So a welcome boundary after three freaky delivery by Archur. Dot on the last ball. Six from the over Mumbai Indians are 17-1 in 4 overs.

08:15 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 11/1, in 3 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 10 Ishan Kishan 1

Kulkarni replaces Gowtham: SIX! Straight down the ground goes Suryakumar Yadav to smash Kulkarni for the first maximum. Mumbai to pick up the pace in this over. Single after the boundary from Yadav. Kishan with a strong defensive stroke on the next ball. He pulls the next ball! just short for the fielder, back to back dots from Kulkarni. Strong glance but no run again, good recovery by Kulkarni after going for a six on the first ball. Another dot, only 7 from it in the end. 3 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are 11-1 in 3 overs.

08:10 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 4/1, in 2 overs, Suryakumar Yadav 3 Ishan Kishan 1

Gowtham replaces Kulkarni: back to back single by Mumbai Indians, Gowtham finishes well, gives only three runs in the second over as Mumbai Indian reach 4-1 in 2 overs. Kulkarni likely to continue.

08:05 PM IST — Mumbai Indians – 1/1, in 1 overs, Lewis out for a duck, Suryakumar Yadav 0

Dhawan Kulkarni to Lewis: BOWLED! POOR START for Mumbai Indian! Dhawan Kulkarni cleans the in-form Evin Lewis! Kulkarni strikes for the hosts on his fourth ball, emphatic start by Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai are 1 down in the first four balls. Kishan is the next man in for the defending champions. Kulkarni starts with a wicket. End of the over MI are 1/1 after the first over.

07:58 PM IST — We are about to start ladies and gentlemen, Mumbai Indians’ opening pair of Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav have arrived to open for the defending champions. For Rajasthan its. Dhawan Kulkarni to bowl the first over here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

07:30 PM IST — Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals.

Lets’ take a look at how Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are lining up against each other tonight

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman