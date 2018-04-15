IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE updates: Two of India's best batsman will lead their respective sides against each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli have both won their respective last games and will aim to continue the winning streak against each other. The likes of AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav and Quinton de Kock have been phenomenal for RCB while Sanju Samson, Rahane and Unadkat have impressed for Rajasthan Royals.

After losing their respective opening games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore won their latest encounters to pick the first couple of points of the campaign. It will be a clash between the Royals when Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the teams will be heading into the game with some confidence having won their previous games. It will a stern test for Ajinkya Rahane’s men with the ball up against a star-studded RCB batting line up.

In their opening defeat against KKR, RCB bowlers were blown up in the carnage launched by Sunil Narine but they pulled things back in the second game against Punjab with Umesh Yadav and Kulwant Khejroliya spearheading the attack. While chasing, RCB lost the plot in the middle but AB de Villiers showed his grit and experience to carry them over the line. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals after giving away the match easily against SRH came back strong to win the rain-affected second encounter against Delhi Daredevils. Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson were good with the bat but the bowlers didn’t impress much as rain played some support. The Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting the blockbuster clash and we will get you all the live updates from the match here in this live blog.

3:40 PM IST: So no Jofra Archer for Rajasthan Royals today. Rahane has put his trust in the same team, D Arcy Short has failed to live to the hype surrounding him and its high time for him to step up and deliver for Rahne or he could be out of the team equation sooner than later.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

3:35 PM IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to field

Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane: We were looking to bowl first as well. But it doesn’t matter; you need to start and end well. Our bowlers did a fantastic job in the last two games, despite all that people say about T20 being a batsman’s game. We’re playing with the same team.

Virat Kohli: We’re going to bowl first today as well. As we saw last year, batting first in the afternoon would be a bit tricky. The team is feeling good; the wicket would play much better batting second, especially when one big partnership takes you through. Just one change – Pawan Negi comes in for Sarfaraz.

3:30 pm IST: Winning two in the row might just be the perfect boost bot the Royals from Rajasthan and Bangalore would be looking for. Toss will be crucial with a hot day in Bengaluru, T20 in recent time has become a chasing format, will it continue today, let’s see.

3:28 PM IST: Pitch report: “It’s really hot here, an absolute furnace at the Chinnaswamy. It’s for the second time this wicket is being used in this IPL. Looks a lot drier and cracks have started to open up. In 2016, almost 200 was an average score but last year it was a lot less, around 140-150. Think toss is going to make a huge difference. Whoever wins the toss must look to bat first and set a big score for the opposition and hope the sun plays its role,” analyses Mathew Hayden.

3:25 PM IST: Jofra Archer who was phenomenal in the Big Bash is fit again and can be roped in the squad by Rahane as it would ease off some pressure on the likes of Ben Stokes. Laughlin could be the man, Archer can be traded for. This game will be of great importance to both RR and RCB.

