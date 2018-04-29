Indian Premier League live updates, Sunrises Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: With revenge on their mind, Ajinkya Rahane's men will be rearing to continue their winning momentum from the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, for SRH their bowlers have been spectacular in a majority of games putting up match-winning performances. The likes of Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul have all been in phenomenal form for SRH.

Rajasthan Royals after a good rest of six days will return back to the action in the Indian Premier League 2018 with a blockbuster clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The last time these two sides met in Hyderabad it was the hosts who emerged victorious with a comprehensive bowling performance that ensure RR batsmen never got going. The likes of Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul have all been performing well in the absence of their spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar to ensure they cushion their batsmen well with some terrific bowling. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals who lost their tournament opener against SRH by 9 wickets will be looking for revenge with great confidence from their last win against Mumbai Indians. Krishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson were both superb with the bat as they chased down 168 with 2 balls to spare. At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, it will be RR’s turn to put one over SRH.

5:35 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals – 0/0, 1 over Thampi – 0, Rahane – 0

5:45 PM IST: Incredible bowling effort from the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as they kept the SRH middle order silent and just ripped them apart in the death overs. Kane Williamson 63(43) was once again smart and comprehensive with the bat not losing his coll and playing only calculated risky shots. It was Jofra Archer once again who impressed with the ball and scalped three wickets in his second IPL game. Coming to the total, SRH have shown that they can defend anything on their day and will be rearing to prove the claim right once again with the track helping th bowlers a bit.

5:35 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 151/7, 20 overs Thampi – 0, Saha – 11

Jofra Archer with the final over for RR. Saha gets a welcome boundary on the first ball. A single to deep mid-wicket on the next ball. Another single from Rashid. Can Saha give it a flourishing close? 150 up for SRH with a single from Saha. OUT! Rashid Khan c Stokes b Jofra Archer 1(3). Stokes takes a brilliant catch and this has been a spectacular bowling performance by RR with a single off bye to finish. Rajasthan Royals will be chasing 152 in 20 overs. Jofra finishes his 4 overs with 26/3.

5:30 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 143/6, 19 overs Rashid – 0, Saha – 5

Unadkat with the 19th over for Rajasthan Royals. Manish Pandey starts off with a single. Saha follows it up with a couple. Another couple of runs from Saha with some misfielding from Gowtham at the long-off. OUT! Manish Pandey c Rahane b Unadkat 16(15), Unadkat strikes and he has got his first wicket of the day. RR are ripping apart the SRH middle order here. Rashid Khan is the new batsman in for SRH and he gets no run on the first ball. Just 6 off the over with a wicket.

5:25 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 137/5, 18 overs Pandey – 15, Pathan – 2

Jofra Archer with the 18th over for RR. Lethal yorker on the first ball from Archer and Shakib is bowled. Shakib b Jofra Archer 6(6). Superb yorker from Archer and Shakib is cleaned up. Yusuf Pathan is the new man in for SRH. He gets off the mark with a single. Two more singles on the next two balls. Singles are all that Shakib and Pathan are managing against Archer. OUT! Yusuf Pathan caught! Short ball, Pathan went for it and got caught in the third man. A double strike from Archer in the 18th over. Y Pathan c D Kulkarni b Jofra Archer 2(3. Wriddhiman Saha is the new man in for SRH.

5:18 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 133/3, 17 overs Pandey – 13, Shakib – 6

Ben Stokes with the 17th over for Rajasthan Royals. Dot ball to start the over, great fielding effort by Rahane. A single by Shakib on the next ball. Manish Pandey with a couple on the next ball. A poor ball from Stokes and Manish Pandey capitalises on it with a boundary. A good over from Stokes though with just 7 off it.

5:13 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 126/3, 16 overs Pandey – 7, Shakib – 5

Gowtham with the 16th over for Rajasthan Royals. Brilliant start to the over with a single and a dot ball from Gowtham. Another couple of runs on the next ball from Manish Pandey’s bat. Manish Pandey finishes with a double, Just six runs off the over and Gowtham finishes with superb figures of 4-0-18-2. Just 18 from his four overs and he has picked two important wickets.

5:09 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 120/3, 15 overs Pandey – 2, Shakib – 4

Ish Sodhi with the 15th over for Rajasthan Royals. A dot ball to Manish Pandey to start off with. A single from him on the next ball. Followed by two more singles from Pandey and Williamson. The umpire has given Williamson out and he has asked for a review. And the decision has been held, Williamson OUT! Williamson c Buttler b Ish Sodhi 63(43). Sodhi with the big breakthrough and Williamson’s well-played innings has been disrupted. Wanted to cut it low got a slight edge and Buttler with a good catch. Shakib Al Hasan is the new man in for SRH. Starts off with a boundary to fine leg and that’s 7 runs from the over. First IPL wicket for Sodhi and he has got his country captain.

5:04 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 113/2, 14 overs Pandey – 0, Williamson – 62

Krishnappa Gowtham with the 14th over for RR. Starts off with a single from hales. Single from Williamson on the next one. In the air and Hales OUT! Hales c Samson b Gowtham 45(39). Brilliant bowling from Gowtham, and its the end of the debutant who played a good knock in his very first game. Hales showed movement and Gowtham caught him by pitching the ball outside off which he sliced for an easy catch to Samson. Two doubles to follow it up. Six and a wicket from the over. Manish Pandey is the new man in for SRH.

5:00 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 107/1, 13 overs Hales – 44, Williamson – 57

Jofra Archer with the 13th over for RR. Williamson starts off with a single, Hales gets him back on the strike with another single. A brilliant shot this time from Williamson for a six. Towards long-off and Williamson just makes it look so easy. A good comeback by Archer though with a yorker and a bouncer without runs. Eight off the over and Hales is nearing his half-century now.

4:55 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 99/1, 12 overs Hales – 43, Williamson – 50

Unadkat brought into the attack by Rahane. Williamson plays an excellent shot to welcome him with a boundary. Another ball and the same treatment, change of pace from Unadkat and Williamson went straight down the ground for a six. Four again this time to deep extra cover and Williamson is accelerating well from here. Slogs it hard this time, a thick edge and the ball races down towards the third man for a boundary. This is the over SRH were looking for. Fifty! for Williamson with a single on the last ball. 21 runs off the over, a brilliant one for SRH.

4:50 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 78/1, 11 overs Hales – 43, Williamson – 29

Mahipal Lomror, left-arm spinner introduced into the attack by Rahane. Starts off with a single conceded to Hales. Two back to back singles on the next two balls before Hales plays a dot ball, failing to read the pitch of the ball. Really good bowling from the young man, he is keeping it strict and tidy. A four to finish the over and Hales spoils a good effort from the bowler. 8 runs off the over.

4:46 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 70/1, 10 overs Hales – 37, Williamson – 27

Ben Stokes with the 10th over for Rajasthan Royals. Boundary to start the over from Hales hooked it off his nose and got what he wanted. A double to follow it up. Good start by Hales against Stokes this over. Brilliant effort by Rahane and he has saved a couple for his side there. Good comeback from Stokes after going for runs in the first two balls. A dot ball to finish with 7 runs off it.

4:40 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 63/1, 9 overs Hales – 30, Williamson – 27

Ish Sodhi with the 9th over for RR. Hales went in the air and Ben Stokes almost pulled off a difficult catch. Fair play from Stokes to refuse the catch then and there as the ball ha clobbered from his hands. In the air again and Hales is safe with Archer failing to make it in time. A classy shot by Williamson to finish the over with 9 runs from it. Strategic timeout called.

4:36 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 54/1, 8 overs Hales – 26, Williamson – 22

Ben Stokes introduced into the attack. Williamson takes a single off the first ball. A brilliant short by Alex Hales this time for a couple, good effort by Gowtham to stop the boundary at the last minute. Hales with another single. A dot ball to Williamson this time. Good fielding effort by Tripathi this time to save three runs for his side. Good over from Stokes with 6 from it and SRH are over the 50 run mark now.

4:32 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 48/1, 7 overs Hales – 22, Williamson – 20

Ish Sodhi introduced into the attack by Rahane. Williamson starts off with a single. Another single by Hales and Williamson couples it with another. Hales and Williamson dealing in singles here against Sodhi. Far to short from Sodhi this time and Williamson smashes it for a much-needed boundary. A single to finish the over with 9 runs from it.

4:27 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 39/1, 6 overs Hales – 20, Williamson – 13

Jaydev Unadkat introduced into the attack by Rahane. Starts off well with a dot ball. A single from Hales on the next ball, a slower one it was from Unadkat. Another dot ball, this time to Williamson. Good shot by Williamson but finds a fielder and settles with a single. Change of pace by Unadkat and Hales gets a double. A double to finish the over a good one for RR with 6 from it.

4:22 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 33/1, 5 overs Hales – 15, Williamson – 12

Jofra Archer introduced into the attack by Rahane. Some movement for him from the first ball with Hales taking a single. Down the ground and a beautiful shot by Williamson for a four. This man is in best of his form. Williamson had a thick edge there but dropped! by Rahul Tripathi. Archer is not happy at all with that effort. Two singles on the next two balls. Good bowling from Archer, just 7 off that over.

4:18 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 26/1, 4 overs Hales – 13, Williamson – 7

Kulkarni with the 4th over for RR. Williamson gets going and plays a cracking shot for a boundary. Beautiful shot that one from the SRH skipper who gets to the height off the ball and smashes it well enough. Not the ideal start for Kulkarni, he is going for boundaries. A dot ball next and a single off another. Alex Hales plays a dot ball now. Single from Hales this time to mid-off. A dot ball to finish the over, good comeback by Kulkarni just six off that over.

4:14 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 20/1, 3 overs Hales – 12, Williamson – 2

Gowtham back into the attack for RR. Unexpected turn, Dhawan is bowled. OUT! Dhawan b Gowtham 6(4). What a start to the over. Dhawan wanted to go for the sweep and couldn’t read it well with the ball racing into his stumps. Big wicket for Rajasthan Royals and Gowtham. Kane Williamson is the new man in for SRH. Two singles in the next two balls. Gowtham is bowling well and restricting the SRH batsmen from getting any room. Just three off the over and a wicket, brilliant from RR.

4:09 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 17/0, 2 overs Hales – 11, Dhawan – 6

Dhawal Kulkarni introduced into the attack by Ajinkya Rahane. Alex Hales shows great wrist work to get a boundary on the first ball of the over. A dot ball. A shortish length ball and Alex Hales pulls it to the mid-wicket region for another boundary. That’s a good start by Hales and he is showing why Williamson should have picked him a bit earlier. A good ball from Kulkarni to Dhawan, he didn’t time it well but got a boundary on the leg side freeing his arms. A good over this is turning out to be for SRH. A single to finish it with 14 from it.

4:04 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 3/0, 1 over Hales – 2, Dhawan – 1

Gowtham with the first over for Rajasthan Royals. Hales gets off the mark straight away with a single and gets his first run in the IPL. Another single from Dhawan. Three dot balls to follow up by Gowtham with Hales pushing it to the mid-wicket for another single. Just three from the over, great start for the Royals.

3:58 PM IST: We are minutes away from match action here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Royals players are on the pitch now and so are the SRH openers Alex Hales and Shikhar Dhawan. Hales will be making his IPL debut for SRH today. Krishnappa Gowtham will take the ball for Rajasthan Royals.

3:55 PM IST: The last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018, it was Shakib Al Hasan and Siddarth Kaul who pick a couple of wickets each to restrict RR on a mere 125 with Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson chasing it down with 2 balls to spare.

3:50 PM IST: Ish Sodhi has been traded for an opener in D Arcy Short or Heinrich Klassen. Now that’s a brave move from Rahane who is looking to counter SRH’s brilliant bowling with a good bowling unit at his disposal. Meanwhile, SRH have gone with a genuine batting option in place of Nabi which will certainly strengthen their middle order which has been far from best in the last few games.

3:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Ajinkya Rahane: We had a couple of days off. It is important to switch off a bit. The preparation has been fantastic and the mood in the camp has been superb. Ish Sodhi is in. Very good leg-spinner and has been doing well for New Zealand. Mahipal Lomror, a local guy who has been doing well comes in as well. We were looking to bat first as well.

Kane Williamson: We are gonna have a bat. Day game and it looks like a very good surface. Just the one change. Hales comes in for Nabi. The bowling has been going on nicely. The way we have adapted to the conditions has been superb.

3:35 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played Alex Hales in place of Mohammed Nabi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have got Ish Sodi in.

