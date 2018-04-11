Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja in his latest tweet sent out a message to the CSK fans after being hurled a shoe at in his team's recent encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk stadium. Six remaining home games of the Chennai Super Kings have been decided to be shifted to a neutral venue by the BCCI.

Chennai Super Kings are currently facing the irk of the protestors over the Cauvery issue, the players and the fans have all been affected with the BCCI and the Indian Premier League (IPL) committee deciding to shift the home games of the team to a neutral venue. On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja who was hurled a shoe at during the team’s latest encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, took to Twitter to send out a message to the fans amid the growing controversies.

The workers of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) were seen assaulting a fee Chennai Super Kings fans outside the Chepauk stadium, the videos of the incident which have now gone viral on the internet have ignited a massive outrage among the cricket fans across the country. In a shameful incident, the protestors also threw shoes which landed near Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja when he was fielding at the boundary line against the KKR. Faf Du Plessis who had gone inside with drinks for his teammates got the shoe out. “Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans. #fans #csk,” wrote Jadeja on Twitter while sending out a message to the fans.

Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans. #fans #csk pic.twitter.com/HRE0fu0sEW — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 11, 2018

It was the 9th over of the first innings when the Kolkata Knight Riders were batting that a shoe came flying and landed close to Jadeja. Later it was carried out by Faf Du Plessis with the police arresting the fans who executed the shameful incident.

Earlier today the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a meeting with the IPL officials and decided to shift the remaining six games of the Chennai Super Kings from Tamil Nadu’s capital after protestor’s engaged in scuffle with police and assaulted fans while trying to disturbing the game by throwing unwanted objects inside the stadium. “We are thinking on the lines of shifting the IPL matches from Chennai,” BCCI administrator Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency. Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Trivandrum (Kerala), Pune (Maharastra), and Rajkot (Gujarat) have been shortlisted as the four possible venues to host the rest of CSK’s home games.

After registering two successive victories in their opening two games of the season, the MS Dhoni-led side will face former CSK fan favourite Ravichandran Ashwin’s King XI Punjab in Mohali. Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning six at the Chepauk on Tuesday as CSK defeated KKR by 5 wickets after chasing down a formidable 202 with a ball to spare.

