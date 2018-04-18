On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli refused to acknowledge his individual reward (Orange cap) as RCB were still beaten by Rohit Sharma's men at the Wankhede stadium. Chasing 213 at the Wankhede, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli leading the attack for his side from the very first over. Despite scoring an unbeaten 92, Virat Kohli failed to prevent Mumbai Indians from recording their win in this season. A dejected Kohli said that he doesn't don't really want to wear the orange cap right now.

Despite smashing an unbeaten 92 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, skipper Virat Kohli chose to keep aside his individual reward as RCB were still beaten by Rohit Sharma’s men at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League after back to back defeats. The 3 times champions beat RCB by 46 runs, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 94 of just 52 balls. The hitman of Mumbai Paltan lit up Wankhede with Evin Lewis, who put RCB on the back foot with his 65 in 42 balls.

Small cameo by all-rounder Hardik Pandya after a controversial review from Mumbai Indian helped the host post a mammoth total for the visitors. Chasing 213 at the Wankhede, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli leading the attack for his side from the very first over. The Indian run machine who, also surpassed Suresh Raina to become the top scorer in IPL history with his unbeaten 92, failed to prevent Mumbai Indians from recording their win in this season. Taking his tally to 201 runs in the ongoing season, Virat Kohli was awarded the orange cap which he refused to acknowledged after the shambolic defeat.

“I don’t really want to wear the orange cap right now,” a dejected Kohli said after the match. It was only the RCB captain who performed for his side last night while rest of the players fall prey to Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and McClenaghan. Speaking about the unwanted result, Kohli said that his side just ‘threw’ the game away as most of their start batsmen went back to pavilion cheaply. “We just threw it away, and must reflect on our dismissals. Few good partnerships would’ve done the trick for us,” Kohli was quoted as saying.

