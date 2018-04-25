The Chennai Super Kings led by one of the finest captains Indian ever produced — Mahendra Singh Dhoni will face a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after 2 years. The South Indian Derby will surely be a much-anticipated contest where both CSK and RCB are boosted with their recent triumphs. While CSK edge past SRH in a thrilling nail bitter in Hyderabad, Bangalore on the other thrashed Delhi Daredevils thanks to AB de Villiers who tormented the Delhi bowlers in his masterclass on matchday 21.

It’s the battle of the giants in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will finally get a chance to reignite one of the oldest rivalries at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Chennai Super Kings led by one of the finest captains Indian ever produced — Mahendra Singh Dhoni will face a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after 2 years. The South Indian Derby will surely be a much-anticipated contest where both CSK and RCB are boosted with their recent triumphs. While CSK edge past SRH in a thrilling nail bitter in Hyderabad, Bangalore on the other thrashed Delhi Daredevils thanks to AB de Villiers who tormented the Delhi bowlers in his masterclass on matchday 21.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:

9:40 PM IST — RCB 191/5 after 19 overs. Mandeep out for 32, De Grandhomme 4

Thakur brought back by Dhoni: SIX on the first ball by Mandeep. Single taken on the next ball. Single again as De Grandhomee gets back on strike. Wide! Dhone nodge his head. Mandeep goes deep and gets the maximum! Talk about timing, knuckleball was smashed for an 84m six. WIDE AGAIN! Frustration at peak for CSK. HIGH AND TAKEN! Jadeja takes it! Mandeep departs but what brilliant innings by Mandeep. End of the over, RCB are now 191-5 in 19 overs.

9:35 PM IST — RCB 173/4 after 18 overs. Mandeep 17, De Grandhomme 10

Bravo replaces Tahir: Single taken on the first ball. Dot on the second as Dwayne banks on his stellar run. Good bowling by the death over specialist. Swung and a miss by Mandeep again. Dropped! Dwayne drops it!Difficult one in the end, ball was struck really hard by Mandeep. Slow full toss whipped away by de Grandhomme. Deepak Chahar is the man on the deep, sloppy throw in the end. Strong shot by Grandhomme as he gets a welcome boundary. No margin for error on this pitch. Good boundary by Grandhomme. RC are now 173-4 in 18 overs.

9:30 PM IST — RCB 164/4 after 16 overs. Mandeep 14, De Grandhomee 4

Tahir replaces Jadeja: Three back to back singles taken in Tahir’s over. He has just bowled 1 expensive over. Risky business by both of the batsman as theys seal a quick double. End of the over just 7 from it. RCB are now 164-4 in 17 overs.

9:25 PM IST — RCB 142/4 after 15 overs. De Villiers out for 62 , de Kock out for 52

Bravo replaced by Tahir: After 5 dot balls, Tahir has got the important breakthrough for CSK! Ab departs for 68. Out! Corey Anderson departs for 2 as Tahir gets 2 in this over!

9:15 PM IST — RCB 136/2 after 14 overs. De Villiers 47, de Kock 52 (gets 6th IPL 50)

Bravo replaces Thakur: OUT! De Kock departs as Bravo gets the breakthrough. De Kock departs for well made 53. Next man is Corey Anderson. 5 dots and a wicket—this has been the story for Dwayne Bravo over so far. Brilliant comeback by CSK as Bravo gets a well -deserved maiden. End of the over, RCB are now 138-2 in 14 overs.

9:05 PM IST — RCB 136/1 after 13 overs. De Villiers 47, de Kock 52 (gets 6th IPL 50)

Watson replaced by Thakur: In comes Shardul…there goes Shardul! 50 for De Villiers as he continues to electrify the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He is not done yet! 2 deliveries close to 146kmh have witnessed similar result! Smashed for SIX! Another One! Can anyone stop this guy? De Villiers smashes again as he gets up and over! hattrick of sixes for AB. AB is toying with CSK. Good delivery by Shardul as AB takes a single. Perfect execution of a yorker by Thakur. Change of bat for De Villiers. End ofn the over, RCB are now 138-2 after 13 overs.

9:00 PM IST — RCB 118/1 after 12 overs. De Villiers 47, de Kock 52 (gets 6th IPL 50)

Watson replaces Tahir: Wide and single taken so far. Smashed outside of off stump as de Kock takes a single. Double and a single as DE Kock gets back on strike. THree balls to go in Watson’s over. High and pure miss hit but lands safe! De Villiers gets lucky as he takes a single. 6 runs from this over so far can Watson change the flow for CSK? Good yorker by Watson as he gets another dot. Due is coming in, Watson can make things difficult with his variations. WHACKED! That’s some way to bring up your half century! De Kock is loving it here! 52 JUST off 32 balls for the South African. Brilliant hit to end the over, RCB arcruisingng, its 118 for 1 in 12 overs.

8:55 PM IST — RCB 87/1 after 11 overs. De Villiers 44, de Kock 43

Tahir replaces by Dwayne Bravo: OUT OF THE PARK! Brace yourself folks, AB has smashed that for another maximum. Set it up beautiful. Quick single as Dhoni has to sprint hard. Tahir has been smashed for 2 sixes in this over over. End of over RCB are now 106 for 1 in 11.

8:50 PM IST — RCB 87/1 after 10 overs. De Villiers 28, de Kock 41

Dhoni introduces Dwayne Bravo: Dhoni keeps changing things up to surprise RCB. Experienced Bravo starts with a yorker. Slower ball, Punched away for a maximum by de Kock. Bravo slipped his off cutter and de Kock smashes Bravo for a SIX!. Another yorker and dot by Bravo. Long for a while: Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket take in T20 cricket. Good running between the two as they put up 50 run stand with that. Dhoni is still keen on moving fielders on every ball. Another tight single taken by as AB gets the strike. AB smashes it fine but will have to settle for a single in the end. End of the over, RCB are now 87 for 1 in 10 overs.

8:45 PM IST — RCB 77/1 after 9 overs. De Villiers 27, de Kock 32

Shane Watson replaced by Imran Tahir: Dot and single from the new bowler, who is familiar with AB and De Kock’s batting style. Back to back single by both batsman. de Kock aims for a boundary but will have to settle for a singel. Awkard bounce! But good recovery in the end as AB takes 2 more runs to end the over. 9 gone RCB are now 77-1.

8:40 PM IST — RCB 72/1 after 8 overs. De Villiers 24, de Kock 30

Shane Watson replaces Jadeja: Quick single was taken by de Kock and AB. Good length by Watson but de Kock is keen on perishing even the good balls as he gets FOUR!. Good recovery by Watson as de Kock is beaten away by pace in the next delivery. Cuts away the next one but will get a single in the end to put the dangerous AB back on strike. Sliced hard but will get a single. De Kock to face the last bowl. Slowe ball, single taken by AB as RCB reach 72-1 in 8 overs.

8:35 PM IST — RCB 63/1 after 7 overs. De Villiers 23, de Kock 22

Harbhajan Singh replaced by Jadeja: Strong appeal on the first ball, denied by the umpire. AB sweeps and clears the boundary! SIX! Phenomenal batting by AB. Glorious drive the Proteas talisman as he puts his compatriot back on strike. Pushing hard for two in the next ball and they will get two in the end. Just a single on the last ball as RCB reach 63-1 in 7 overs.

8:30 PM IST — RCB 52/1 after 6 overs. De Villiers 16, de Kock 18

Harbhajan Singh replaces Thakur: What a shot by AB! The South African talisman dispatched Harbhajan for a maximum. Inside out by AB! Flat six by De Villiers. He is taking the Harbhajan challenge with ease as he smashes him fo another. One again! This time on the on side, AB frees his arms and gets over point for another boundary. Backs away in the end , welcome dot ball for Harbhajan. End of the over, 17 from it as RCB reach 52-1 in 6 overs.

8:25 PM IST — RCB 36/1 after 5 overs. Kohli out for 17, de Kock 18

Harbhajan Singh replaced by Thakur: OUT! Kohli departs as Thakur takes the mighty whale for Chennai Super Kings! Jadeja doesnt miss those and thats a huge wicket for Chennai Super Kings. Kohli goes for 18, RCB are now 35 for 1. Shardul Thakur removes dangerous Kohli as AB de Villiers takes over. Strong bottom hand by AB but we won’t be testing strong arms of Jadeja this time. Swing and a miss by de Villiers as Shardul mount back the pressure. That’s a wicket maidenn by Shardul Thakur. Excellent over by Shardul Thakur as he roadblocks the run rate. RCB are now 35-1 in 5 overs.

8:20 PM IST — RCB 35/0 after 4 overs. Kohli 17 de Kock 18

Harbhajan Singh replaces Chahar: Dhoni has decided to take the pace off as he introduces the Turbanator. Harbhajan doesn’t like bowling in the powerplay if his glittering spells with the Mumbai Indians are concerned. So far so good for Bhajji as he has leaked only two runs in 4 balls. Down the track goes de Kock and takes the aerial route like a charm. Even Virat Liked it! 2ND SIX to him!. Dot on the last ball as Harbhajan goes for 7 in his first over. RCB are now 35-0 in 4 overs.

8:15 PM IST — RCB 28/0 after 3 overs. Kohli 17 de Kock 11

Deepak Chahar replaces Thakur: Kohli takes a single on the first ball. Another dead ball by Chahar, sweaty palms we reckon. HIGH! BUT SAFE! Dhoni gets sprints superbly to save a boundary. Kocks takes two. Stand and deliver by Kock! SIX! First maximum by the South African batsman. After thrilling two balls, de Kock takes a single to put Kohli back on strike. FOUR! Kohli drives it perfection to get another boundary. A desperate attempt by Sam Billings but he was unable to stop this one. Kohli moves into 16 in just 10 deliveries. Single taken on the next ball as he gives de Kock the strike but he won’t get because its the end of the over. RCB are now 28-0 in 3 overs.

8:10 PM IST — RCB 13/0 after 2 overs. Kohli 11 de Kock 2

Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar: Shardul starts with a dot as de Kock rechecks his stance. Late swing on the next ball as de Kock flicks it fine for a single. What a shot that this! Brilliant for Virat Kohli as he gets another boundary. Decent pace by Shardul but Kohli was quick to read it smash for four. Kohli gets the next ball through as well. Takes a quick two to overtake Suresh Reina as he becomes the highest run-getter in cricket’s biggest extravaganza. Kohli ends the second over with a single as he retains the strike. 2 overs gone, RCB are now 13-0 in 2 overs.

8:05 PM IST — RCB 5/0 after 1 overs Kohli 4 de Kock 1

Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock: First ball dot as Quinton drives the ball on the off side. Little bit of swing on the next ball for Chahar as de Kock drives to get off the mark. Virat Kohli on strike now. Strong bottom hand from the RCB captain, another dot for Deepak. FOUR! Put away by Virat Kohli. What a way to get off the mark. Kohli dispatched Deepak in some fashion as ball disappears for four. Fine leg comes up after that. Good line by Deepak as he bowls the next ball a dot. Dot again as Deepak ends his first over. RCB are 5 without loss in the first.

8:00 PM IST — In comes the umpires along with Team CSK as we are almost ready to play. Virat Kohli is also seen walking in as the skipper has come in to open the RCB innings with Quinton de Kock. Kohli gets a resounding welcome as we go the final countdown.

7:30 PM IST — MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai Super Kings will bowl first against hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore. Put in to bat by CSK, Bangalore are having a slight change in the opening lineup as skipper Virat Kohli will open the innings with Quinton de Kock. Let’s take a look at the squads of RCB and CSK on Matchday 24.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock (w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.