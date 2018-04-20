On Saturday, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore will collide with an aim to put an end to their winless run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Eager to land their first silverware in the Indian Premier League, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore will collide to end their winless run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Hitting rock bottom after the first four games in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League, Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be eager to end their losing run when they lock horns against Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB), who have embraced a similar fate so far in this season. Both Delhi and RCB are the two teams which are at the bottom of the IPL table with just a single a win to their name this season.

While Gautam Gambhir’s homecoming against Kolkata Knight Riders was spoiled by Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, RCB’s struggling batting order paved way for the defending champions Mumbai Indians to end their winless run. Outlived by Rohit Sharma’s emphatic 94 run knock which came in just 52 balls, RCB registered their 3rd successive defeat despite Virat Kohli’s heroics. Kohli’s individual brilliance went in vain as the current Orange cap holder’s unbeaten 92 run innings failed to save RCB at the Wankhede.

Other than the skipper Virat Kohli, the entire RCB squad have failed to explode in full cylinders till now. Kohli has smashed 201 runs in four outings for RCB, averaging 67.00. His RCB counterparts on the other — AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have scored 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively this season.