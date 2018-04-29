Fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to Bengaluru to face seventh-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on matchday 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Despite struggling in the initial stages of the tournament in both the previous seasons, RCB managed to seal a place in playoffs. RCB will be looking to bounce back from the second place and a win over KKR could be a turning point in their campaign.

On Sunday, fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to Bengaluru to face seventh-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the matchday 29 action of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The hosts led by skipper Virat Kohli are occupying the sixth position in the IPL standings with two wins and four losses. The current RCB campaign resembles similar shades of what Kohli and co-witnessed in 2015 and 2016 seasons. Despite struggling in the initial stages of the tournament in both the previous seasons, RCB managed to seal a place in playoffs. RCB will be looking to bounce back from the second place and a win over KKR could be a turning point in their campaign.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy in Bangalore:

9:22 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 133/3, after 17 overs Mandeep 19, Kohli 40

Narine replaces Mavi: Starts with a dot ball. Virat goes for it..just one bounce as fielder collects it, just one run. SIX! Wonderful cricket shot by Mandeep. Good stroke on the next as he takes a single. This partnership has been driven by Virat Kohli so far. SIX! Virat Kohli takes the aerial route again and punishes Narine. He ends his 4 overs by consuming 16 runs in his last over.

9:18 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 118/3, after 16 overs Mandeep 6, Kohli 38

Narine replaced by Mavi: FOUR! Kohli starts Mavi’s spell just how he started Narine’s—boundary on the first ball. Another masterstroke by RCB skipper! Four more to Kohli on the fourth ball. Mavi currently balling with no third man. 2 boundaries and three dot to him. Single after that as Kohli retains the strike again. End of the over RCB are now 118-3 in 16 overs.

9:12 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 108/3, after 15 overs Mandeep 6, Kohli 29

M Johnson replaced by Sunil Narine: FOUR! Inside out by Kohli as he gets a boundary on the first ball. Brilliant shot on the next but good effort by Rusell as he saves 2 runs. Kohli takes another double as he finds the gap. Dot by Narine as he recovers well. Single taken by Kohli as he retains the strike. End of the over RCB are now 108-3 after 15 overs.

9:06 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 100/3, after 14 overs Mandeep 6, Kohli 20

Kuldeep Yadav replaced by M Johnson: FOUR! Kohli is indeed an exquisite timer of the ball. Gets a boundary and takes a single on the next. Johnson has been decent in his second over. He has not gone for plenty in this one. Virat Kohli to face the last ball. Down the track comes Kohli but holds back the stroke to take a single. 100 comes up for RCB, RCB are 100 for 3 in 14 overs.

9:02 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 90/3, after 13 overs Mandeep 4, Kohli 12

Andre Russell replaced by Kuldeep Yadav: KKR are not breaking the shackles yet. RCB are still moving steadily after losing quick wickets. 3 runs so far from Kuldeep Yadav. Dot again as he ends another excellent over. RCB are now 91-3 in 13 overs.

9:00 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 88/3, after 12 overs Mandeep 3, Kohli 11

Andre Russell replaces Kuldeep Yadav: Russell continues his impressive spell. Starts with a WIDE, then a dot ball. Kohli takes a single to give Mandeep the strike. DROPPED! Mandeep survives this one, single taken to put back skipper on strike. GLORIOUS! Absolute glorious from Virat Kohli as he smashes Russell for a boundary. Single taken by the skipper as Kohli retains the strike. End of the over, RCB are now 88-3 in 12 overs.

8:55 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 79/3, after 11 overs Mandeep 1, Kohli 6

Andre Russell replaced by Kuldeep Yadav: What an over that was from Russell. Yadav has been brought back by DK. Yadav has been decent so far. He has leaked just 4 runs from this over. End of the over, KKR are coming back with their bowlers as RCB’s run rate starts to dip. They are 79-3 after 11 overs.

8:50 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 75/3, after 10 overs McCullum– out 36, Vohra gets a duck, Kohli 3

Andre Russell replaces Kuldeep Yadav: Birthday boy McCullum squares the ball for a single, not that fine otherwise it would’ve been a boundary. Strong bottom hand by the skipper as he takes a single to rotate the strike. JUST ONCE BOUNCE! Fine shot by Brandon but it was straight at the fielder in the deep, single taken. Kohli gets him on strike after stealing another single on the next ball. Edge and a taken! Russell gambles with a quick delivery but gets his man. McCullum fails to hit this one as keeper Dinesh Karthik completes a simple catch. McCullum departs after making a decent 38 in 28 balls. Openers are removed by Kuldeep and Russell. RCB are 2 down for 74. Next man is Mannan Vohra. Bowled! Birthday boy gets 2 wickets in his first over. First he removed set batsman McCullum for 36. Then he cleaned Manan Vohra for a golden duck.

8:45 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 70/1, after 9 overs McCullum– 36, de Kock out for 29

Chawla replaced by Kuldeep Yadav: Deep fielding setup by Kuldeep Yadav. OUT! Gill takes a good catch and once again the strategic timeout rescues KKR. de Kock goes for 29 and RCB lose their first wicket. Virat Kohli comes in to bat. Kohli gets a single to get off the mark. Swing and a miss by McCullum. He takes a single on the next ball. Just 3 runs and a wicket, good comeback by KKR as RCB are now 70-1 in 9 overs.

8:40 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 67/0, after 8 overs McCullum– 35, de Kock – 29

Chawla replaces Kuldeep Yadav: Single taken by de Kock. FOUR! Well bowled but unfortunately, McCullum gets a boundary. Flatter delivery gets a thick edge, no chance for the keeper. FOUR! McCullum finds the gap again! Chawla recovers with a dot. SIX! Right of the middle of the bat as McCullum smashes another maximum. End of the over, RCB are now 67-0 in 8 overs.

Shivam Mavi replaced by Kuldeep Yadav: Single is taken by McCullum on the first ball. de Kock takes 2 on the next ball and takes a single to give McCullum the strike. SIX! McCullum gets into the attack and smashes Yadav for SIX!. End of the over RCB are now 52-0 in 7 overs.

8:35 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 52/0, after 7 overs McCullum– 21, de Kock – 28

8:30 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 40/0, after 6 overs McCullum– 13, de Kock – 24

Sunil Narine replaced by Shivam Mavi: With Johnson going for plenty in his first over, DK has decided to will use the pace of Shivam Mavi to get the first breakthrough. Mavi went for 1/58 in his last match. This season, Mavi has struggled to bowl in the death overs. Down the track goes McCullum but will get a single in the end. 2 back to back single for RCB so far in this over. Mavi bowls a dot, so decent first three balls by him so far. Low full toss outside off stump, de Kock takes a single. McCullum was hoping that the umpire will call this one a wide, only the first bounce of the over as Mavi gets another dot. Mavi tries the yorker but McCullum converts it by coming down the track. Good fielding by birthday boy Russell as he saves 3 runs. Single taken on the last ball as RCB reach 40-0 in 6 overs.

8:25 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 36/0, after 5 overs McCullum– 11, de Kock – 22

Sunil Narine replaces Micthell Johnson: Quick steal by McCullum as he takes a single. de Kock is trying to settle in this spell of Narine. He has played two dot balls so far. FOUR! Aggressive and confident play by the South African as he guides the ball for FOUR elegantly. 6 runs have come so far in Narine’s second over. de Kock ends the over with a single. RCB are now 36-0 in 5 overs.

8:20 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 29/0, after 4 overs McCullum– 11, de Kock – 17

Chawla replaces Micthell Johnson: Four! Down the track comes McCullum and smashes him for FOUR! Takes a single on the next ball, good batting by the veteran Kiwi. De Kock takes a single to give McCullum the strike. Good recovery by Chawla after going for a boundary on the first ball. Reverse Sweep by McCullum but straight to the fielder, no run taken. End of the over, RCB are now taking charge, they are 29-0 in 4 overs so far.

8:15 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 23/0, after 3 overs McCullum– 6, de Kock – 16

Sunil Narine replaced by Micthell Johnson: Australian seamer M Johnson has been introduced by Dinesh Karthik. McCullum gets off the mark on the first ball with a single. de Kock flicks the next for another single (Leg Bye). FOUR! Down the track comes McCullum and smashes Johnson for four! WIDE! Clever variation by Johnson but he will have to re-ball this one. Strong bottom hand by McCullum; good sound from the bat as he takes a single to put De Kock on strike. Dot in the by Johnson as de Kock fails to find the gap. SIX! de Kock finds the gap beautifully to get the maximum result. End of the over Johnson goes for14 runs, RCB 23-0 in 3 overs.

8:10 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 9/0, 2 overs McCullum– 0, de Kock – 9

Sunil Narine replaces Chawla: Quinton de Kock plays back to back dots and sweeps the next ball for a boundary! First boundary for RCB, Robin Uthhapa makes a brave effort to stop the ball but failed to do so. FOUR! De Kock walks across the stumps to take charge, gets a boundary in the end. After back to back boundaries, de Kock takes a single to retain the strike. End of the over, RCB are now 9-0 in 2 overs.

8:05 PM IST — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 1/0, 1 over McCullum– 0, de Kock – 1

Piyush Chawla to Quinton de Kock: Opening the bowling for KKR, Piyush Chawl has bowl 2 dots so far. Single taken on the next ball as De Kock scores first runs for RCB. McCullum plays 3 dot balls to end the first over. RCB are 1 without loss. Decent one by Chawla as Sunil Naraine takes over for KKR.

7:40 PM IST — NO de Villiers! Big news coming from tonight’s match is that South African talisman and RCB star AB de Villiers has been rested for this match. Corey Anderson has been replaced by Brendon McCullum. KKR are unchanged against RCB tonight.

07:30 PM IST — KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and Kolkata will bowl first at M Chinnaswamy in Bangalore.