Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson with his latest half-century against the Mumbai Indians dethroned Virat Kohli to become the highest run-getter of the IPL 2018 after match 21. Samson who has been in top form for the Royals this season continued his good run with the bat and posted a 72 runs partnership with Ben Stokes to help Rajasthan beat Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 has already seen some of its best performances with the bat with the likes of Chris Gyale, Sanju Samson, and Virat Kohli all joining the party. After his recent blistering half-century against the Mumbai Indians in the match 21 of IPL 2018, Sanju Samson toppled Virat Kohli to take the top spot in the highest run scoring charts this season. The Kerala wicket-keeper batsman was on top of his game once again as he smashed the Mumbai Indian bowlers all around the park at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to assert his dominance as one of the top contenders of the coveted cap that is awarded to the highest run-getter of the tournament.

Samson scored a 39-ball 52 for the Rajasthan Royals while chasing a decent 167 and set the tone for his side’s victory. With 239 runs in 6 innings, the Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper left behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli who now stands at the 2nd spot in the list with 231 runs. Sanju Samson after scoring a brilliant 92 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, plundered his second half-century of the season against the Mumbai Indians. He has been one of the star performers for his side and continues to be the strength of RR’s middle order.

After Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi’s dismissal for cheap, Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes posted a 72 run partnership to steady the ship for the Royals. However, Mumbai Indians with quick wickets made a brilliant comeback into the game dismissing Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen for 6 and 0 respectively. It was Krishnappa Gowtham who played a sensational knock of 11-ball 33 to take his team over the line. After the thrilling last over win, RR jumped to 5th spot on the table while MI slipped to the 7th.

Earlier in the game 20 of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings clinched a nail-biting 4 runs victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH skipper Kane Williamson played a superb knock of 84(51) but failed to see his side through. For CSK it was Ambati Rayudu who slammed a 37 ball-79 and took them to a good total of 182 in 20 overs. Both Williamson and Rayudu after their respective knocks entered the orange cap list, while Williamson with 230 runs so far is third on the list, Rayudu with 201 is placed 8th.

Chris Gayle who had missed a couple of games for Kings XI Punjab in the start, despite playing only three games has scored a mighty 229 and is placed 4th on the list below Kane Williamson. Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after his recent half-century against RCB is placed 5th.

