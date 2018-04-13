In a party just hours after their defeat against CSK, KKR players grooved to the song 'Chammak Chhallo' with King Khan himself. Andre Russell, the West Indies cricketer posted a video showing him and fellow countryman Sunil Narine along with youngsters Shubhman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti learning some new dance moves from Shah Rukh Khan.

The Kolkata Knight Riders lost their second game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk by four wickets. In a match which proved to be a high-scoring nail-biter, Chennai emerged victorious; courtesy a six off the penultimate ball of the innings by ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja. In the first innings, however, KKR posted a massive 202-6 after Andre Russell scored a career-best 88 n.o. off just 36 balls, a knock that included 11 massive sixes.

A new look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under their new captain Dinesh Karthik started off their campaign on a winning note against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their home- the Eden. However, KKR’s flying chariot was grounded by a resurgent CSK at their home ground. KKR conceded defeat despite putting up a massive total on the board. The loss might be a dent in their confidence but when it comes to entertaining the crowd, KKR’s Andre Russell has emerged as the Dwayne Bravo of Kolkata. Russell dazzled with his 36-ball 88 in the fifth match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai which helped KKR post 202/6. While the Caribbeans are well known for their love for music and dance, Russell reflected exactly why!