After back to back defeats in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warned backed the 2008 champions and said players will come back stronger in the next game. Warned praised Shane Watson for his remarkable innings againts the Rajasthan Royals in Pune on Friday.

Legendary spinner and former Rajasthan Royals head coach Shane Warne congratulated his Australian compatriot Shane Watson for a stunning century and apologised to the supporters of Rajasthan Royals after witnessing abysmal performances against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Pune. The 2008 IPL champions were defeated by Chennai Super Kings last night by 64 runs thanks to some impressive batting display from Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. The 36-year old smashed his third IPL century against his former side on match day 17 of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The two-time IPL champions registered their first win in their new home (Pune) to go on top of the IPL standings with 6 points in 4 matches. The Chennai outfit are at the top of the league standings and have played a game less than second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, who are levelled on points but are behind on net run rate. While CSK are at the top of the ladder, Rajasthan Royals on the other drifted to the fifth spot after back to back defeats. With worrying signs increasing among the Rajasthan Royals’ supporters, team mentor Shane Warne pointed out terrible display from the Rajasthan Royals players but promised fans that will soon be back on top.

“Very ordinary first half of the game in the field & with the ball from the @rajasthanroyals boys – well played Watto. CSK at least 20 runs short so fancy us to get these & my man @IamSanjuSamson plus @benstokes38 to fire with the bat & get the boys home ! #IPL2018, “Shane Warned tweeted.

“Apologies to all the @rajasthanroyals fans as that was a terrible display tonight in all 3 departments. The boys are trying & will come good so don’t lose hope, stay patient – we will get it right. Win the next 2 games and be 4/3 at the halfway stage – 2/5 is not ok!,” Warned added.