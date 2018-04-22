Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: MS Dhoni's CSK after registering a comprehensive first win against the Rajasthan Royals at their new home in Pune will be hoping to continue their winning run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson's men after a bitter 15 run loss against KXIP will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways at home.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has a near flawless start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with three straight wins in first three games before they were brought don by a high flying Kings XI Punjab side who rode on the back of a superlative show from Chris Gayle to end the unbeaten streak of Kane Williamson’s men. The Sunrisers will be back to home hoping for a revival and getting back to winning ways at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad against a confident Chennai Super Kings who have had a brilliant start to their campaign with just one loss in 4 games that to a close 4 run one against the Kings XI Punjab. It’s a mere coincidence that both the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings have so played their 4 games against same opponents and had suffered defeats against Kings XI Punjab.

The blockbuster clash today in Hyderabad will decide the who will oust Kings XI Punjab or stand with them on the top of IPL points table. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, their bowling has been their major strength with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan delivering consistently. The Afghanistan spinner had an off day against Kings XI Punjab but has otherwise had a good season so far with the SRH. The batting has been Chennai Super Kings’ major strength and in almost every game there has been a batsman who has stood up and performed. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, AMbati Rayudu, Shane Watson and MS Dhoni have all been in good form lately. Expect a cracker of a contest between these two top teams in Hyderabad today.

LIVE updates from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad:

5:27 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 145/2, 17 overs Raina – 42, Dhoni – 1

5:27 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 145/2, 17 overs Raina – 42, Dhoni – 1

Siddarth Kaul with the 17th over for Sunrisers Hyderabad. All of a sudden the CSK batsmen have taken the attack on the SRH bowlers and have started to dominate the proceedings. Two singles to start the over with and Rayudu with a cheeky reverse paddle gets a boundary off that ball. A single, oh wait! what’s going on there? Rayudu run out. Mother of errors. MS Dhoni is the new man in for CSK and the over finishes with 8 runs from it.

OUT! Rayudu run out (S Kaul/Williamson) 79(37)

One of Ambati Rayudu’s best IPL innings has ended disappointingly for him. After completing the first run, the ball was near the stumps with two fielders still he went for the run and was sent back by Raina rightfully, falling short of the crease eventually. Brilliant innings from him.

5:22 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 137/2, 16 overs Raina – 40, Rayudu – 73

Rashid Khan with the 16th over from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Ambati Rayudu goes after him once again. Solid batting display from the local lad. Six and two fours from the over to get 17 runs off the over. Rayudu is looking in splendid touch here. He has risen up to the occasion and is doing the job for CSK.

5:17 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 120/2, 15 overs Raina – 35, Rayudu – 61

Rashid Khan into the attack, single from Raina to start the over. And it’s a fifty! for Ambati Rayudu who completes it with a single. On a day when every batsman has struggled, Rayudu is making a statement. He goes after Rashid again, capitalizes on the full toss and smashes it for a six. A boundary to the backward square leg to follow it up. Rayudu has been phenomenal today and what a day to score a half-century. 14 runs off the over and a superb one for CSK.

5:12 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 106/2, 14 overs Raina – 33, Rayudu – 49

Billy Stanlake with the 14th over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Good start from him with a dot ball. And this time Rayudiu slaps it and gets a boundary. A powerful cut shot and Rayudu is making it count here after taking time to settle well. This time he goes over the third man and gets another boundary. Pressure on Stanlake now and a wide from him. Rayudu goes big this time, straight down the ground and a huge six. Rayudu is showing his class here, another four to the third man to finish the over. 19 runs off it and a big over for CSK. Rayudu now a run away from his half-century.

5:07 PM IST: Strategic timeout called

5:06 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 87/2, 13 overs Raina – 33, Rayudu – 31

Shakib Al Hasan will bowl the 13th over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The run rate is just above 7 now. A couple and two singles from the first four balls off the over. Wriddhiman Saha with the appeal and he thinks he has got Rayudu. Kane Williamson has gone for the review straight up. Big blunder by Saha as SRH lose a review. There was not bat and the review has been wasted. Brilliant response by Rayudu who muscles the next ball for a boundary to deep extra cover. A single to close the over with 9 runs off it. Both Rayudu and Raina are getting into the groove here.

5:02 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 78/2, 12 overs Raina – 32, Rayudu – 23

Rashid Khan brought back into the attack by Williamson. Two singles from the first two balls to start the over. Two more singles to follow it up with. These singles won’t matter much to the Sunrisers Hyderabad who have shown what they are capable of with the ball. Raina goes after Rashid this time and gets two back to back sixes off him. This is exactly what CSK needed to do, take on the best bowlers of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Good over for CSK as they take on the SRH bowlers finally.

4:57 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 62/2, 11 overs Raina – 18, Rayudu – 21

Deepak Hooda introduced into the attack by Kane Willaimson. Rayudu, the local boy welcomes him with a good boundary and follows it up with a single. Good bowling by Hooda too, it seems like all the SRH bowlers are capitalizing well on the good show from their teammates. Just 8 runs off the over another good one for SRH as CSK struggle to reach the 100 run mark.

4:52 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 54/2, 10 overs Raina – 16, Rayudu – 15

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack by Williamson. A dot ball and A biggie from rayudu. The right-hander goes after Bhuvi this time and smashes the outside off ball for a massive six. A much-needed one for CSK and they will have to get a few of those. Three singles to follow it up and 50 up for CSK. A typical Raina classic to close the over. Brilliant timing picked it well and got four runs from it. Good over for CSK with 13 off it.

4:46 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 41/2, 9 overs Raina – 11, Rayudu – 7

Kaul with the 9th over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and he puts pressure on Raina straight with two dot balls. Another good ball from him, Raina wanted to create room and Kaul pitched the ball outside off to ensure he doesn’t go big. Just a single to finish the over and its another brilliant one from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Terrific bowling performance from them so far. Just 4 runs off the over as umpires call for a strategic timeout.

4:40 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 37/2, 8 overs Raina – 10, Rayudu – 5

Rashid Kahn with the 8th over for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Strikes on the first ball of the game with du Plessis getting stumped. Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman in for CSK. Rashid with another superb ball to welcome him. Rayudu goes after him this time, good slog on the tossed up delivery and a boundary to him. A wicket and just 5 off it. Magnificent bowling from SRH bowlers so far, they have not let any of CSK batsmen put pressure on them so far.

OUT! du Plessis st Saha b Rashid Khan 11(13)

du Plessis walks back as Rashid Khan, the Afghan spin sensation strikes on the first ball of his first over. The South African was struggling, he stepped out but failed to make it back with Saha doing good work from behind the stumps.

4:35 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 32/1, 7 overs Raina – 10, Faf du Plessis – 11

Shambolic batting by CSK so far. The SRH bowlers are absolutely bossing them at their home ground. Shakib Al Hasan with the 7th over for SRH as they continue their good show with the ball. Only two singles from the first two ballas and Chennai is in trouble here. Just 5 runs off the over, a brilliant one from Shakib.

4:30 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 27/1, 6 overs Raina – 8, Faf du Plessis – 9

Last over of the powerplay this one and Siddarth Kaul. Faf du Plessis starts off with a boundary, a much-needed one for CSK they have rarely seen a few of them coming today. A dot ball to follow up. Another dot ball and this has been CSK’s worst start in a game this season. Faf du Plessis has still not got going with Raina taking risks with the big shots. With a single on the last ball, the 6th over ends with just 6 from it. That’s the worst powerplay performance of the season. Brillant from the Sunrisers and Kaul.

4:25 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 21/1, 5 overs Raina – 7, Faf du Plessis – 4

Billy Stanlake with the 5th over for SRH. He has also been picking up good length today. Two dot balls to start with. Raina slices him and middles it well to get a beautiful boundary. That’s typical Suresh Raina there with a brilliant shot. But CSK really needs to up the ante from here and put the pressure back on SRH. Lucky there Raina as he plays it in the air but two fielders running after the ball miss completely. Good over from Stanlake with just 6 off it.

4:20 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 15/1, 4 overs Raina – 1, Faf du Plessis – 4

Bhubaneshwar Kumar with the 4th over for SRH. Starts with a dot and It’s a huge one SIX! a massive six, he had to go after him and this time Bhuvi bowls the knuckleball and gets the Wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws the first blood for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Suresh Raina is the new man in and he is welcomed with a good ball from Bhuvi. What a bowler he is.

OUT! Watson c Deepak Hooda b Bhuvneshwar 9(15)

Watson was seemingly struggling today and was not able to middle it well. After going for a six, Bhuvi took the pace off and caught Watson in his trap. First wicket for him and the Sunrisers Hyderabad with Deepak Hooda taking the catch on the pull shot.

4:16 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 8/0, 3 overs Watson – 3, Faf du Plessis – 4

Shakib Al Hasan with the third over for Sunrisers Hyderabad and that’s a brave change from Williamson in search of a wicket. Shakib starts off well and is bowling smart with good length and pace to give no room to Watson. Three singles so far in the first 4 balls. Phenomenal bowling from SRH who have kept the Chennai Super Kings opener silent with accurate length and line. Just 4 off this over.

4:11 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 4/0, 2 overs Watson – 1, Faf du Plessis – 2

Billy Stanlake comes to bowl the second over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Close! That was close. Was that a dropped catch? No du Plessis is safe. Good start by Stanlake he is keeping Watson and Du Plessis on their toe. A big wide on the 4th ball from Stanlake. Watson is taking his time and settling down but full marks to SRH for keeping him silent. Just 2 runs from the over. Another good one for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

4:06 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings – 2/0, 1 over Watson – 1, Faf du Plessis – 1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the first over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad starts with a dot ball. It was on a good length. A single on the next ball by Watson to put first runs on board. du Plessis who is playing his first game of the IPL 2018 gets off the mark with a single. Brilliant start for the Sunrisers Hyderabad with just 2 runs off the first over.

4:00 PM IST: Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are walking in to bat and will open the batting for the Chennai Super Kings. The Sunrisers Hyderabad players are also on the field now and so are the umpires. We are ready for the first ball of the match which will be bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

3:55 PM IST: We are minutes away from match action at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad where Chennai Super Kings are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a blockbuster encounter. Both the teams have made a couple of changes in their respective playing XIs.

3:47 PM IST: Shikhar Dhawan’s absence is certainly going to haunt Sunrisers Hyderabad who would now expect Ricky Bhui to take on the mantle at the top of the order along with Saha. They look very thin with the bat today so their bowlers who have been phenomenal in the competition will have to provide the cushioning.

3:43 PM IST: Imran Thair has been ruled out of this one as he not match fit but a blessing in disguise for CSK as they now possess of a batting line-up mighty of tackling any bowling unit in the world. For that matter even SRH who are coming into this one after suffering the Chris Gayle carnage in their last game.

3:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

3:36 PM IST: Williamson: We’ll bowl. Not a strong advantage as the wicket remains similar generally. They have a strong batting line-up the Chennai side so it’s important we do the job first up. Billy Stanlake comes in for CJ and Ricky Bhui makes his debut, comes in for Shikhar. He adds to any team so his inclusion would be good. It’s a good chance for Ricky who’s an exciting young talent. Think Shikhar will be ready for the next match. It’s always a tough game. We’ll play at the best of our ability.

MS Dhoni: So far so good. Everyone has contributed when it comes to bowling or batting. It’s always important that’s why you are playing a team sport. What is important someone soaks up the pressure, Imran Tahir is not fit so Faf comes in.

3:34 PM IST: Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first

No Imran Tahir for CSK, Faf du Plessis comes in his place. No Shikhar Dhawan for SRH, Ricky Bhui will replace him.

Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.