Indian Premier League LIVE updates: Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting the Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in search of a revenge for their last loss. Both teams have won their respective last encounters and will be hoping to continue their winning run. SRH playing at home will be hoping to capitalise on the conditions and get their maiden victory against KXIP this season.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad regained the winning momentum with a successful defence of a below par 118 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Kane Williamson’s men will be heading into the clash high on confidence having seen the bowlers pull off an almost unthinkable win for them. Sunrisers Hyderabad will also have revenge on their mind when they host Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They were handed their first defeat of the season, ending an unbeaten streak of three games by KXIP at Mohali when Chris Gayle went all guns blazing and destroyed Rashid Khan with the bat. In their last game against Mumbai though, it was Rashid who emerged as the architect of the victory finishing with the man of the match for his sensational display. Despite not having their spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH defeated Mumbai by an overwhelming 31 runs after posting a shambolic 118 while batting first.

For Kings XI Punjab, the focus will be on keeping the winning run intact. Ravichandran Ashwin’s men have remained unbeaten in the last 4 games and would be comfortably acquiring the top spot on the IPL table after a 5th straight win. Batting has been KXIP’s major strength with the bowlers getting cushioned more than often by the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Karun Nair but in their last game, it was all about the bowlers. Despite being bundled up for a moderate 143, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Andrew Tye bowled phenomenally to restrict DD 5 runs short of the target. Ashwin will be expecting his bowlers to continue the good show and make amends from last game. The decision to not play Gayle spectacularly backfired against DD with Finch getting dismissed cheaply, taking a clue from the Jamaican’s performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last night Ashwin can be making a spot for him in place of Finch.

LIVE Updates from IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad:

9:35 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 132/6, 20 overs Nabi – 4, Pathan – 21

Ankit Rajpoot with the final over for KXIP and it’s a good opportunity for him to learn how to absorb the pressure and bowl the last over in a tense game. Starts off well with a single from Pandey towards the cover point on an outside off delivery. Another one outside off, was a full toss edged by Pathan with no run from it. A dangerous single taken by Yusuf and Manish as they look for runs desperately. Bowled! Manish Pandey cleaned up by Rajpoot. Nabi walks in to bat and gets a boundary off the first ball. Caught on the last ball as Rajpoot finishes with a fifer. Nabi c Mayank Agarwal b Rajpoot 4(2)

OUT! Manish Pandey b Rajpoot 54(51) [4s-3 6s-1]

What a ball by Rajpoot, he has now recorded his best IPL performance with his 4th scalp of the day. Absolutely rattled Manish Pandey finish a good last over. Sensational stuff from the youngster today.

9:30 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 126/4, 19 overs Pandey – 51, Pathan – 21

Andrew Tye with the 19th over for Kings XI Punjab. Starts with a straight one the pads to Manish Pandey with no run from it. A good slog from Pandey on the wide slower ball to get a boundary and complete his half-century. Fifty! for Manish Pandey. A single to follow it up and Pathan back on strike. With the fine leg in the circle, Pathan dodges it off his pads to get a boundary and finish with 9 runs off the over. SRH will be targetting 140 from here.

9:25 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 117/4, 18 overs Pandey – 48, Pathan – 17

R Ashwin with the 18th over for Kings XI Punjab. A single from Mansi Pandey to start the over with. A double to follow as once again the KXIP fielders who have been sluggish so far make another blunder with SRH earning a run extra on an overthrow. A six from Yusuf Pathan as Manoj Tiwary misses a comfortable one on the boundary line. David Miller with a good throw after cutting off the boundary but Pathan landed safely, two runs there. 13 off the over so far. A dot ball to finish the over and 13 from it, a much-needed one for SRH.

9:20 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 104/4, 17 overs Pandey – 47, Pathan – 5

Andrew Tye with the 17th over for Kings XI Punjab. Manish Pandey struggles to play the first ball with Tye using his variations well. Another dot ball from him. A single from struggling Manish Pandey and it’s 100 up for SRH. The Sunrisers batsmen have struggled against the KXIP bowlers. Yusuf goes hard this time but Miller cuts it off for just a single. A knuckleball from Tye to Pandey and he cuts it for a couple. Pandey goes big towards the deep mid wicket region and is dropped by Mayank Agarwal. Pandey just three runs away from his half-century now.

9:15 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 99/4, 16 overs Pandey – 43, Pathan – 4

Mujeeb with the 16th over for Kings XI Punjab. Starts off with a dot ball with a back of length delivery to Yusuf Pathan who blocks it well. Pathan gets a couple with a good shot this time. Four dots balls from Mujeeb to follow it up as the over ends with just two runs from it. That’s also the end of Mujeeb’s four overs with just 17 from it and a wicket.

9:10 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 97/4, 15 overs Pandey – 43, Pathan – 2

Ashwin back into the attack for Kings XI Punjab. A double from Manish Pandey to start off with. A single to follow it up. Manish Pandey goes bonkers against Ashwin this time. A boundary on the 4th ball with Ankit Rajpoot misfielding. A brilliant six from Pandey to follow it up, that’s the first six of the innings for SRH.

9:07 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 83/4, 14 overs Pandey -30, Shakib – 27

Mujeeb with the 14th over for Kings XI Punjab. He has had a good match so far and will look to continue it. Three singles from the first three balls. Shakib goes in the air this time and caught. Wicket! Yusuf Pathan is the new man to walk in for SRH and he gets off the mark with a single. Just 7 off the over and a wicket, good one for KXIP.

OUT! Shakib c Mayank Agarwal b Mujeeb 28(29)

Shakib Al Hasan becomes Mujeeb’s first wicket of the match and this gives the control of the game back in Ashwin’s hands. The Afghan young sensation has done what was asked of him and he has got a big wicket.

9:03 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 76/3, 13 overs Pandey – 27, Shakib – 27

Andrew Tye with the 13th over for the Kings XI Punjab. A dot first ball. A boundary from Shakib Al Hasan on the next ball, a much-needed one for his team. Towards the short fine leg, it was a fine shot by the Bangladesh all-rounder. A dot ball to follow up from Tye with a single and a double of the next two. Manish Pandey ends the over with a single.

9:00 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 67/3, 12 overs Pandey – 25, Shakib – 20

Mujeeb with the 12th over for KXIP. Brilliant start from him with a dot ball. Two singles on the next two balls before a dot from Manish Pandey. Played it fine this time to the third man but no boundary with Pandey getting just a couple. A single taken on the next ball and another solid over for the Kings XI Punjab with just 5 from it, SRH really needs to change gears to go big from here.

8:57 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 62/3, 11 overs Pandey – 21, Shakib – 19

Andrew Tye with the eleventh over for the Kings XI Punjab. Starts off with a slower one with Manish Pandey earning a single. Another single from Shakib on a bouncy delivery from Tye. Another slower one and Manish Pandey read it this time and get two runs. Two dots balls from Tye to follow it up, a length delivery and Pandey earns a single off the last ball. Good start from Tye with just 5 from it.

8:53 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 57/3, 10 overs Pandey – 17, Shakib – 18

Mujeeb Ur Rahman brought into the attack by R Ashwin. What a ball to start with, just a single after flighting through Manish Pandey’s pads. Shakib plays three dot balls before taking a single. Another single from Manish Pandey to finish the over with just three runs from it. Brilliant start from Mujeeb.

8:50 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 54/3, 9 overs Pandey – 15, Shakib – 17

R Ashwin with the 9th over for the Kings XI Punjab. Starts off with a dot ball. A single from Shakib on the next one. Strict bowling from Ashwin with just singles a double coming from it. So far it has been Kings XI Punjab dominating the proceedings. Both Shakib and Manish Pandey will have to up the ante from here if they have to take their team to a good total. Strategic timeout called by umpires.

8:45 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 50/3, 8 overs Pandey – 12, Shakib – 16

Manoj Tiwary with the ball for the 8th over for Kings XI Punjab. And some really unusual action from him there, he is keeping his bowling arms quite low just like Malinga. Two singles to start off with. A couple by Shakib to follow up. Three runs on the wide ball as KL Rahul fails to grab it. Two more singles on the 4th and 5th ball. 10 runs off it with a single off the last ball. Half century up for SRH.

8:40 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 40/3, 7 overs Pandey – 10, Shakib – 11

Ravichandran Ashwin with the 7th over for the Kings XI Punjab. Starts off with two successive dot balls before Shakib Al Hasan takes a single. Manish Pandey dodges it off his pads to get another single. So far a good over from Ashwin who is not giving any room to Shakib or Manish Pandey. A single off the last ball by Shakib and the umpires have gone up after a direct throw. Safe there. The over ends with just three runs from it.

8:35 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 37/3, 6 overs Pandey – 9, Shakib – 9

Barinder Sran with the 6th over for the Kings XI Punjab. A dot ball to start off with against Shakib. And he’s gone, Shakib Al Hasan caught by R Ashwin but Barinder Sran had bowled a big no ball and the wicket has been denied. What an absolute blunder by Sran. That also means its a free hit for Shakib and he capitalizes with a boundary on the free hit ball. Good, come back by Sran with a dot ball. A four to the third man from Shakib with powerplay overs ending.

8:28 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 27/3, 5 overs Pandey – 9, Shakib – 0

Ankit Rajpoot back into the attack. Starts off with a dot ball. Saha gets a single off his second ball. Manish Pandey plays a good shot towards cover to get a double. He follows it up with a single. And Saha has played it in the air, Gone! Wicket. Dropped! Andrew Tye drops Manish Pandey on the last ball. It was a straight one in the hands and should have been taken.

OUT! Saha c Andrew Tye b Rajpoot 6(9)

Change of pace and Saha failed to read it, plays a poor shot to give away a simple catch to Andrew Tye. What a day Rajpoot has been having, three wickets for him so far in the game.

8:23 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 23/2, 4 overs Pandey – 6, Saha – 5

Barinder Sran with the 4th over for Kings XI Punjab. Great start by him with two dots balls against Saha. A single from Saha to bring Manish Pandey on strike. A brilliant shot from Pandey for a boundary, a length ball it was he made room for himself and dispatched it well. Just 7 runs off the over and KXIP are so far over the Sunrisers here in Hyderabad.

8:18 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 16/2, 3 overs Pandey – 0, Saha – 4

Ankit Rajpoot with the 3rd over for Kings XI Punjab. Dhawan starts off with a good boundary, chops it off towards the third man. Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan caught. Manish Pandey is the new man in for SRH. A brilliant over from Rajpoot with just 4 off it and a wicket. SRH struggling here at home.

OUT! Dhawan c Nair b Rajpoot 11(8)

Edged and caught. Absolutely phenomenal from Ankit Rajpoot, what a season he is having this year. He has bagged both the SRH openers and is off to a flyer. Once again, the bounced helped him beat Dhawan who ended up edging it to Karun Nair at slip. Agood catch from Nair.

8:14 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 12/1, 2 overs Dhawan – 7, Saha – 4

Barinder Sran with the 2nd over for the Kings XI Punjab. Starts with a good dot ball. A couple from Dhawan to follow it up. Another dot ball. A cracker shot from Dhawan and that’s the first boundary for SRH in this game. Width offered by Sran and Dhawan gets a boundary off the covers. Another boundary on the last ball to finish the over with 11 runs. It’s Saha this time who times it well towards the fine leg.

8:09 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 1/1, 1 over Dhawan – 1, Saha – 0

Lose first ball to start off with from Ankit and Shikhar Dhawan sends it flying to third man. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was there but he misjudged it and a catching opportunity wasn’t converted. Mujeeb got hit in the face by the ball in the process. Two good balls to follow up by Rajpoot and Williamson gone. WICKET! Williamson caught by Ashwin. Excellent start by the Kings XI punjab with a wicket and just 1 off the over. Wriddhiman Saha is the new man in for SRH.

OUT! Williamson c Ashwin b Rajpoot 0(3)

What a strat this has been for young Rajpoot, coming into this one after bagging the man of the match in the previous one and a wicket of an in-form batsman in the first over. The crowd has been left silenced as Williamson walks back after misjudging an extra bouncy delivery from Rajpoot handing an easy catch to Ashwin.

8:00 PM IST: The teams are on the pitch now and a loud cheer for the Universe as he walks in. He will be chasing today. Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan will open the attack for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ankit Rajpoot will bowl the first over for the Sunrisers.

7:57 PM IST: The Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile are keeping Alex Hales waiting for a game. He could have been started today to get some strength with the bat with Thampi, Kaul, Rashid, Sandeep and Shakib the top 5 bowlers. Nabi’s overs could have been dealt with the help of Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, and Kane Willaimson.

7:55 PM IST: The last time, these two teams met in the IPL 2018, it was the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle who took Mohali by storm with a brilliant century. Except for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, every other SRH bowler faced the wrath of Gayle’s bat as the pleaded fro mercy. KL Rahul and Karun Nair have also been in good touch so far and would expect to carry the good form in this game.

7:50 PM IST: The writing was on the wall for both Finch and Yuvraj who were not making full use of the opportunities that were thrown at them, and with the depth Kings XI Punjab possess in its squad it wouldn’t have been a tough call for Ashwin to dig out a much experienced Manoj Tiwary against a good bowling line up.

7:45 PM IST: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

7:40 PM IST: Kane Williamson: Looks like a good batting surface, we will have to put up a good score on the board. The surfaces have been different this season, a lot more challenging. Chris is a very dangerous player, very good to watch if you are not the opposition. No changes for the playing XI.



Ravichandran Ashwin: We are bowling first. The wicket seems to be pretty good. We have been winning games, these are quality players we are talking about. They are very important and we are confident they will come good at the back-end of the tournament (talking about Finch). Two changes for us. Gayle is back and Yuvraj misses out, Manoj Tiwary gets a game

7:35 PM IST: Some expected big changes for Kings XI Punjab with Chris Gayle and Manoj Tiwary coming in for Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh who have both struggled to make an impact so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad remain unchanged.

7:30 PM IST: Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale.

Kings XI Punjab – Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Axar Patel, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.