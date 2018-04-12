Indian Premier League LIVE updates: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International cricket stadium in the match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2018. Sunrisers beat the Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in their opening game to get off to a winning start while Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma will aim to pick first points of the season against SRH after suffering a loss against CSK in the opener.

Sunrisers Hyderabad after outclassing Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of the Indian Premier league 2018 will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai outfit suffered a close defeat in their opening game against Chennai Super Kings by 1 run after Dwayne Bravo with a 30-ball 68 ran havoc at the Mumbai bowlers and ran away with the game for his side. Coming into the game on the back of a bitter loss at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma will aim to pick first points of the season against the Kane Williamson led SRH who were near flawless in their 9 wickets win over Rajasthan at the same venue.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were brilliant on all fronts with the bat and the ball as they restricted Rajasthan on an average total of 125 on a good track with superb bowling performances from the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul. Shikhar Dhawan led the charge with the bat as he scored an unbeaten half-century to take SRH past the target with 4.1 overs to spare. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians who were off to a dismal start with Evin Lewis and Rohit Sharma failing to deliver in the first game were brought back in the game by three useful cameos from Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya who helped them post 165 in 20 overs. They were in cruise control in the game with CSK 118 for 8 at one point in the game but Bravo snatched the victory from their jaws. In Hyderabad too, Mumbai will be up for a tough challenge as SRH have a decent track record at home. We will bring you all the live updates from the mouth-watering clash in the Indian Premier League.

LIVE updates from the Indian Premier League encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad:

7:20 PM IST: It will be a clash of titans in Hyderabad between the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and 2017 champions Mumbai Indians. Both the teams have big names in the squad with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman going head to head with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.