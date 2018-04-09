The Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the 4th clash at Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium, Hyderabad. Explosive kiwi batsman Kane Williamson will hold the command of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Indian batsman Ajikya Rahane will lead the 1st edition’s champion Rajasthan Royals. Royals lead the head-to-head count 4-3 against the Sunrisers. However, SRH's record at home of 20 wins in 30 games will give them confidence.

In the 4th clash of Indian Primer League (IPL) 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals. SRH will host the match at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Both the teams will be playing under new captains Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane respectively, after the ball tempering scandal. Australian stars Steve Smith and David Warner will be surely missed as they performed brilliantly in the last edition. Explosive kiwi batsman Kane Williamson will hold the command of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Indian batsman Ajikya Rahane will lead the 1st edition’s champion Rajasthan Royals.

Royals lead the head-to-head count 4-3 against the Sunrisers. However, SRH’s record at home of 20 wins in 30 games will give them confidence, despite RR won 2 of their 4 games played at the venue. Weather conditions: The match will be played in Hyderabad and experts have predicted a humid day with the temperature near to maximum 35 degrees and minimum 26 degrees. The weather will be partly cloudy and a perfect atmosphere for playing cricket.

Live action starts at 7 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Squad): Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Rajasthan Royals (squad): Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Heinrich Klaasen, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Zahir Khan, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera