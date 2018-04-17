With Royal Challengers Bangalore's facing defending champions Mumbai Indian next on Tuesday in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, RCB talisman AB de Villiers took a little time to place RCB's last conquerers Rajasthan Royals. The 2008 champions emerged victorious over Virat Kohli-led side at Bangaluru thanks to some blockbuster of batting display by Indian batsman — Sanju Samson. According to AB de Villiers, there's no limit to Sanju Samson's potential.

Proteas talisman and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s talisman AB de Villiers finds Rajasthan Royals explosive Indian batsman Sanju Samson as a treasure box of endless possibilities for Shane Warne and Paddy Upton coached Rajasthan side. AB de Villiers’s RCB have contested three games in the ongoing VIVO IPL 2018 and have managed a single win that came against the Kings XI Punjab at home. With RCB facing defending champions Mumbai Indians next at the monumental Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, AB took a little time out to remind Sanju Samson’s heroics that road blocked RCB to earn a second win in the IPL.

Samson was instrumental for the 2008 IPL Champions as the 23-year- old exploded with an unbeaten 92 which came in just 45 balls. Riding on Samson’s exploits, the Rajasthan Royals were able to put up a mammoth target of 217 against de Villiers starrer RCB at their home turf. In reply, the Bangaluru giants managed to put 198 in 20 overs with AB de Villiers coming as the second highest scorer for his side after Virat Kohli’s decent 57 in 30 balls. Speaking about the RCB’s last match with Mumbai hosting them today, AB highlighted crucial points of the game where his side gave the match away.

“Sunday’s defeat at home to RR was disappointing because, in so many ways, we weren’t far away from where we needed to be,’’ AB de Villiers was quoted as saying by TOI. According to the South African batsman, tables turned for RCB when Rajasthan Royals scored 85 runs in last 24 balls. “The match probably turned when they scored 85 runs from their last four overs, and it was pity that we bowled two no-balls and both the free hits were sent into the stands for six; these are the details that matter,” de Villiers added.

Praising the young Indian batsman Sanju Samson, who has come brought new dimensions to the Rajasthan Royals’ batting order, the South African revealed that he is well connected with him on email. “Sanju Samson played a special innings for RR. I have stayed in contact with him by email for a few years now, and it is great to see an exciting young talent emerging in Indian cricket,” de Villiers said. “How far can he go in the game? Believe me, there is no limit to his potential,” he added.