Former Team Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener KL Rahul in a typical ‘Viru‘fashion on Wednesday. From witty remarks to praising every athlete of India for his or her heroics on any platform, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is the most treasured and cherished cricketer on Twitter. With his legion of fans on Twitter, it’s fair to say that Virender Sehwag never fails to disappoint anyone. On Wednesday, the Nawab of Najavgarh just did the same as he wished Team India batsman a very happy 26th birthday in his signature style on social media.

There’s no denying that KL Rahul is preaching the form of his life in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman shattered Sehwag’s hometown franchise Delhi Daredevil’s 167 targets in the second game of IPL. The Punjab outfit were given a bright start by Rahul as ran riot around the Delhi bowlers and struck 4 sixes and 6 fours to smash IPL’s fastest half-century. Rahul scored 51 in just 16 balls which further helped Punjab to chase down Delhi’s 167 run target in just 18.5 overs. Praising the ferocious Team Indian opener on his 26th birthday, Virender Sehwag gifted Rahul a pleasant nickname while wishing the Karnataka batsman on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday Kadak Ladke Rahul. May you keep smashing them @klrahul11,” the 39-year old tweeted. Yesterday, Sehwag posted a selfie with a 93-year-old fan that is still winning hearts on the internet. Sehwag, who enjoyed a glittering career with Delhi Daredevils and King XI Punjab met perhaps his oldest fan — 93-year-old Om Prakash in Chandigarh.”Felt extremely touched on meeting Om Prakash ji, who is 93 years old and came from Patiala to meet me in Chandigarh and expressed his love for me. Dada ko Pranam,” Sehwag tweeted.

Happy Birthday Kadak Ladke Rahul. May you keep smashing them @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/mlyMRljWUo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2018

