CSK vs DC IPL 2019: Sakshi Dhoni, Priyanka Raina arrive in Vizag to cheer Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing second qualifier at Visakhapatnam’s YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium today. The massively-anticipated IPL match has already started and CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first against the DC. The winning team will play the finals against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 12. Along with the people across the country, the family and friends of the cricketers will also be cheering for the respective teams. The WAGs have already arrived at the Vizag stadium and are busy supporting their partners during the match.

An hour ago, CSK posted a series of pictures featuring wives of CSK players arriving the stadium to support the team. Priyanka Raina wife of Suresh Raina was seen along with their daughter. MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni was also seen along with daughter Ziva Dhoni. Imran Tahir’s wife Sumayya Dildar came with their son while Murali Vijay’s wife Niki Vijay was spotted with two sons.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions who have won the IPL title three times. For Delhi Capitals, it is the second time in the IPL history that DC made it to the qualifiers and has never won the trophy.

Shreyas Iyer was appointed as captain of Delhi Capitals after Gautam Gambhir was replaced in the previous season. After that, they changed their name and jersey. Even their owner was changed and rest is the history in the ongoing IPL season.

Qualifier 2. Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, S Watson, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, D Chahar, S Thakur, H Singh, I Tahir

Qualifier 2. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma