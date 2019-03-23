IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The director of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has announced to donate the proceeds from the RCB match to Pulwama martyrs’ families. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and MS Dhoni will handover the cheque.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will donate the money generated from their first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the families of Pulwama Martyrs. The yellow army will be playing their first match at the home ground MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will handover the cheque. CSK director Rakesh Singh told the media that ticket proceeds of the CSK vs RCB match will be given to the family members of the CRPF soldiers who died while saving the motherland on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

He added that captain MS Dhoni, who is honorary lieutenant colonel of the Indian Territorial Army and he will be handing over the cheque.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had cancelled the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and announced that the amount will be given to the families of Pulamwa martyrs. The reports said that BCCI will give around 40 crore rupees to the kin of martyrs.

On February 14, more than 45 CRPF personnel had lost their lives in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The reports say that a terrorist in a car with 350 kg explosive had crashed with the convoy of the CRPF personnel. A convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at Ladhu Modi Lethpora.

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee.

