While the country is disturbed over incidents of rapes and crime against women, another shocking incident has come into the light where a school teacher was molested and stalked by a catering staffer inside the packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during an Indian Premier League match. The incident happened on Saturday evening during the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Daredevils when the victim was standing at the Sachin Tendulkar stand. The accused has been booked by the police and is being questioned.

As per reports, the victim, a primary school teacher had come along with a group of students to watch the match at the Wankhede Stadium and was at the Sachin Tendulkar Stand when the accused a catering staff came distributing water. Despite denying when asked if she wanted water, the accused followed her and kept forcing her to take water from him. The incident happened around 8 PM when the match was about to begin. When the victim continued to ignore, Gendalal Satnam (26), he came near her and groped her while touching her inappropriately.

The victim somehow managed to set herself free from the clutches of the accused and raised an alarm following which Satnam was arrested by police constables deployed in the stadium. The Marin Drive police have arrested and filed a case against the accused on the victim’s complaint. “As our policeman saw the victim running behind Satnam, he was chased. The woman then narrated the matter and lodged a complaint with us. We have registered a case and have arrested the accused,” DNA reported quoted a police officer. In a packed stadium, the woman was left shell-shocked after falling prey to molestation. The fact that it happened in a place filled with thousands of people and security cameras makes it even worse.

