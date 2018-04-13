Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent all-rounders in the Indian Premier League over the years and has enjoyed a successful 9 years with the Mumbai Indians, and winning the title thrice. The West Indies powerhouse in a video released by his franchise talked about his journey with the team.

Over the last one decade, Mumbai Indians have had some of the best of the game in their ranks. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Lasith Malinga and Shaun Pollock were all part of the franchise in the Indian Premier League. But one man who has turned their fortunes around with his performances with the bat, ball and on the field is Kieron Pollard who has spent a remarkable 9 years with the defending champions and continues to go strong. The mighty West Indies all-rounder caught the eyes of the Mumbai Indians owners with his sensational show with the bat in the now discarded, Champions League ahead of the IPL in 2010 and has since been one of their best players, playing a crucial role in all their three title-winning campaigns.

He has played under all the captains of Mumbai Indians but has managed to strike a formidable relationship with current skipper Rohit Sharma, who sees him as one of the biggest assets in the team. Bowling a nerve wrecking last over with runs to defend, or scoring over 15 in the last to clinch a last-minute victory for his team, Pollard has been Rohit’s go-to man in situations from where it would have been almost impossible to get through. The 30-year-old apart from donning the role of a senior player in the team continues to be a handy fielder who can make extraordinary efforts on the pitch to pull off blinders. Talking about his glorious journey with the Mumbai Indian’s Pollard reckoned throughout the 9 years with the three-time champions, he has managed to forge a successful partnership and was happy to be back with the team for the 9th successive year.

In a video released by the Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Pollard shared his views on the successful journey he has been a part of with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and said “It’s like a family here in Mumbai,” adding that he was excited to be back and play in front of the fans. The absolute entertainer that he is, Pollard is gifted with brute power and possesses the ability to clear any stadium at will. He has been one of the world’s best all-rounders and provides a balance to the MI squad. He has played numerous match-winning knocks for Mumbai over the years and the team would look up to him once again for inspiration.

Mumbai have lost their opening two games and are off to a shambolic start in the IPL 2018. They lost a nail-biter against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium and lost another game on the last ball with Sunrisers Hyderabad clinching a 1 wicket victory at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Pollard played a cameo of 23-ball 28 but would like to better his form in the coming games with the defending champions aiming for their maiden win in the tournament’s 11th edition.

