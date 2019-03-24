KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens today. KKR vs SRH live match score, when and where to watch details.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata today. The high-voltage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) will commence at 4 pm and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the play. Kolkata Knight Riders, the home team, will be led by Dinesh Karthik who propelled the team to finish at the third position last year. Dinesh Karthik took the charge after Gautam Gambhir. KKR has been performing well throughout their IPL journey and managed to bag 2 cups in 2012 and 2014. As they say, #KKR Hai Taiyar, the Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing to register their first win in the IPL 2019 against SRH.

While on the other side, Kane Williamson and co. will be looking forward to secure first 2 points at the Eden Gardens today by defeating KKR. The Orange Army is full of confidence as their key player David Warner has joined the squad back. Warner was the highest run-getter for his side in last season. He was banned from all forms of cricket by the ICC following the ball-tampering scandal in cape town. Australian captain Steve Smith was also awarded a year ban with Warner.

The match is expected to be full of entertainment as both the side have won the IPL titles in past and are eager to lift the trophy again.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: When and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What time does the IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH match will start?

Vivo IPL 2019 match number 2 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. The KKR vs SRH match will be played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on March 24, 2019, and commence at 4 pm.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH match?

The fierce contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad can be seen online through Hotstar.com. For the match reports and all the latest happening of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH match?

The live TV coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Star Sports Network. The KKR vs SRH game will be available in English on Star Sports 1 and for the Hindi commentary, viewers can switch to Star Sports 2.

