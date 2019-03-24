KKR VS SRH, IPL 2019: The Eden Gardens is all set to host another exciting battle of the Indian Premier League season 12 (IPL 2019). The match will be played between the home team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The fierce encounter will commence at 4 pm. Both the teams look balance on paper as they are studded with national and international stars. Both the team have lifted the IPL trophy in past and today they will start their run eyeing another winner’s title.

On one side, 3 times champion KKR led by Dinesh Karthik is keeping a strong bet. As they are backed by Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell.

While on the other side, 2016 winner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is on the seventh heaven as their top asset David Warner has joined the side back. Warner was serving a ban put by ICC for ball tampering along with Australian skipper Steve Smith.

SRH captain Kane Williamson will be happy as team’s leading scorer of last season, Warner, is all set to perform for the orange army again. While the bowling department will be controlled by speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was used to start the innings for SRH in the explosive style, is no more a part of the Team and filing his place will be a big challenge for Williamson. While SRH has also traded Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma to strengthen his the squad.

What’s on the stake?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will grapple to clinch the first victory. Every team has to play with each other twice in the league stage and today both the heavyweight sides will be looking to get the first lead. Confident start along with 2 important points will be on the stake in today’s IPL 2019 match.

KKR vs SRH probable playing 11:

KKR:

Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana.

SRH:

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill/Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

