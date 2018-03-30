Home to the biggest cricket stadium in the country – Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is another team in Indian Premier League (IPL) whose contention for the top honours cannot be undermined. When KKR will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season, they will be looking to repeat their feats of 2012 and 2014 when they clinched the IPL title.

For the upcoming season, KKR shelled out big bucks in order to retain their top talent and secure new blood. The West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell was retained for a massive combined total of Rs 21 crore. Kolkata team owners were on a rampage during the IPL auction 2018 as they roped in Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav in multi-crore purchases.

Full Squad – Kolkata Knight Riders

  1. Sunil Narine
  2. Andre Russell
  3. Chris Lynn
  4. Mitchell Starc
  5. Dinesh Karthik
  6. Robin Uthappa
  7. Kuldeep Singh Yadav
  8. Piyush Chawla
  9. Nitish Rana
  10. Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  11. Shivam Mavi
  12. Mitchell Johnson
  13. Shubman Gill
  14. Ranganath Vinay Kumar
  15. Rinku Singh
  16. Cameron Delport
  17. Javon Searless
  18. Apoorv Vijay Wankhade
  19. Ishank Jaggi

