Home to the biggest cricket stadium in the country – Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is another team in Indian Premier League (IPL) whose contention for the top honours cannot be undermined. When KKR will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season, they will be looking to repeat their feats of 2012 and 2014 when they clinched the IPL title.

For the upcoming season, KKR shelled out big bucks in order to retain their top talent and secure new blood. The West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell was retained for a massive combined total of Rs 21 crore. Kolkata team owners were on a rampage during the IPL auction 2018 as they roped in Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav in multi-crore purchases.

Full Squad – Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine Andre Russell Chris Lynn Mitchell Starc Dinesh Karthik Robin Uthappa Kuldeep Singh Yadav Piyush Chawla Nitish Rana Kamlesh Nagarkoti Shivam Mavi Mitchell Johnson Shubman Gill Ranganath Vinay Kumar Rinku Singh Cameron Delport Javon Searless Apoorv Vijay Wankhade Ishank Jaggi

