KXIP vs MI, IPL 2019 match preview: R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab will face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today. The match will commence at 4 pm and both the teams will try to notch 2 more points.

In the match number 9 of the Indian Premier League 12 (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI). The high-intensity match will be played at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali. This will be the first match at the home ground for R Ashwin-led side who have faced a win and a defeat so far. KXIP is at the 5th spot win 2 points in the bag which they had received after burying Rajasthan Royals (RR) under their soil. Although the match was surrounded by controversial Mankading of R Ashwin to Jos Buttler, which was the turning point of the game, Punjab outclassed Rajasthan and registered a 14-run win.

On the other side, the 3-time winner (IPL 2013, 2015, 2017) Mumbai Indians in next to Kings XI Punjab on the points tally, will be eyeing to surpass KXIP. Both teams have been performing equally well in the cash-rich league, just like Punjab, Mumbai has also played 2 matches and face a win and loss. In the last match, Mumbai defeated Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final over thriller. MI vs RCB match was also in talks as umpire S Ravi didn’t notice the overstepping by Lasith Malinga on the last ball of the match. If he could have called it a no ball, the match might have witnessed some more thrill or first super over of the IPL 2019.

Today, IS Bindra stadium with a capacity of 26,000 is expected to be house full and experts have predicted raining sixes today. The match will commence at 4 pm in the evening and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the play starts.

Key players for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians:

Both the sides are loaded with national and international stars. Kings XI Punjab is led by R Ashwin, David Miller, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and others. The team will be expecting a Gayle storm today that may help Punjab to annihilate opponent bowling line up. While David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, K L Rahul, Moises Henriques, Karun Nair, Sarfraz Khan could be the run-getters for Punjab.

Talking about Mumbai Indians, Hit-man Rohit Sharma is leading the side. Along with his Evin Lewis, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard are expected to impress the crowd with big shots.

Pitch report:

Mohali is known for its flat track. The 22-yard wicket helps both batsmen and bowlers. Ball bounces well and comes to bat, while bowlers can produce bouncers on this pitch to restrict batsmen with their pace.

Squads for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match:

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph

