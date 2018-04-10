Mayanti Langer is a popular sports anchor and the wife of the Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny and is known hosting many tournaments like Football Cafe on Zee Sports, 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast on ESPN, 2010 Commonwealth Games, 2011 Cricket World Cup, 2014 Indian Super League and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

One of India’s most popular sports anchor Mayanti Langer is winning the internet with her quirky reply to her fan who wanted to take her out for a dinner date. A Twitter user by the name of Fahad Khan complimented her and then asked her out in the sweetest way possible. He wrote, “ When I see you. I don’t mind watching IPL. You are a perfect blend of class & personality. I wish I was influential enough to take you dinner. I don’t have words to say how beautiful you are.” Well, Twitterati thought this was indeed the cutest way to approach your favourite sports presenter.

However, it was Mayanti Langer’s bang-on reply to her fan’s request which is now winning the internet. The sports presenter, who is currently hosting the Indian Premier League said, “Thank you! My husband and I would love to join you.” The stunning sports anchor is the wife of the Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny and is known hosting many tournaments like Football Cafe on Zee Sports, 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast on ESPN, 2010 Commonwealth Games, 2011 Cricket World Cup, 2014 Indian Super League and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Thank you! My husband and I would love to join you 😊 https://t.co/EI9jDGj6Rp — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 9, 2018

The latter got married to cricketer Stuart Binny in 2012 and is a successful sports presenter. She has a huge fan following across the nation and fans often flirt with the lady on Twitter and other social media sites as she is one of the most followed sports anchors in India. She also hosted India vs South Africa Cricket test series in 2013 December along with the Champions League Cricket tournament.