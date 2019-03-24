MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The Delhi Capitals, earlier known as the Delhi Daredevils will take on Mumbai Indians tonight at Wankhede stadium. Here's the MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction, how to play Dream 11 and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi capitals match preview.

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: How to play Dream 11, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi capitals match preview, best inform players and playing XI

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The Wankhede is all set to host the opening match of the Mumbai Indian against Delhi Capitals. This will be the third match of the Vivo IPL 2019. The Delhi Capitals, earlier known as the Delhi Daredevils, after changing the team name and jersey will be hoping to change the fortune at the cash-rich league. Delhi led by Shreyas Iyer has never managed to go past the playoffs, while Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians has 3 IPL trophies in the bag.

The match will start at 8 pm tonight and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the play. Both the team are studded with national and international stars like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya.

While Delhi has Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, and Hanuma Vihari.

What’s on the stake?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, match number 3, is the first match of the league stage for both the sides. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping to clinch the first points, while Shreyas Iyer will be eyeing to outclass MI on their home ground. So far at the tournament, Delhi and Mumbai have played 22 matches together and both the sides have won 11-11 matches.

How to play Dream 11?

Dream 11 is an online gaming app through which cricket enthusiasts can win a lot of money.

Step 1: The contestant has to select 11 players of his choice and make a dream team.

Step 2: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice.

Step 3: Save the team.

Step 4: Select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 5: Pay the entry fees and you will get a confirmation about the entry.

Dream 11 prediction: Wankhede’s 22-yard track is known as a flat track and supportive to batsmen. The match is expected to be a high-scoring game and cricket experts have predicted raining sixes tonight. Fans have a lot of expectations from Mumbai Indian’s captain Rohit Sharma. While Kieron Pollard, Yuvraj Singh, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro could be the big scorers tonight.

MI vs DC squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Read More