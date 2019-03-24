MI vs DC, IPL 2019 match preview: Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals today at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will commence at 8 pm.

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 match preview: In the match number 3 of the Vivo IPL 2019, 3-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals (Earlier Known as Delhi Daredevils) at the Wankhede Stadium on today. The match will commence at 8 pm and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the action begins. After changing the name, Delhi Capitals will be hoping to change their fate and records in IPL. Despite being one of the strongest side, studded with star players, Delhi has never qualified for the playoffs.

On the other side, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will be eyeing to continue their dominance. Mumbai has won 3 cups in the guidance of god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

MI is one of the favourites to win the title having best T20 batsman Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the squad. The team also managed to retain talented Pandya brothers, Krunal Pandeya and Hardik Pandeya, who have been match winners on several occasions for their side.

To strengthen the batting line up, Mumbai Indian team management has also picked up veteran Yuvraj Singh who can annihilate opponents bowling line up. Yuvraj Singh is also known as sixer king and can hit big in the middle order. South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who has been in great form, is another valuable addition to the squad. de Kock can build some good partnerships and score gigantic totals for with Rohit Sharma.

Talking about the visitors at Wankhede, Delhi Capitals have young guns like Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer. Both the players will be on toes and set to deliver their best ahead of the World Cup 2019. The DC have talented national and international players and skipper Shreyas Iyer will be try covert that talent into match-winning performances. Both the sides have met on 22 matches occasions and won 11-11 matches. In IPL 2018 edition, Delhi had outclassed Mumbai in both their group stage encounters.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: The 22-yard playing area of the Wankhede is a flat track and known to be a batting pitch. However, spinners may get some help from the track to trouble the batsmen.

Squads for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

