R Ashwin, Jos Buttler Mankad controversy: After Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler in Mankad style, cricket experts and fans dived over the rule and sporting spirit. Here is information about the Mankad rule and all you need to know about the non-striker end run out.

In the match number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin knocked the bails of Rajasthan Royals opener and English batsman Jos Buttler without even delivering the ball at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The dismissal raised everyone’s eyebrows and erupted a controversy. Tweeple, former cricketers and experts having different opinions, divided on the controversial wicket. Tweeple even questioned the sporting spirit of R Ashwin.

In the 13th over of the game, when the game was on a crucial situation, Jos Buttler was standing on the non-striker’s end and Ashwin was about to bowl the 4th delivery of his over. Buttler took a long start and walked a few steps before Ashwin had delivered the ball. Ashwin stopped and knocked the bails as Buttler was standing out of the crease. Hence, the umpire raised his finger and Buttler had to return to the pavilion. He scored 69 runs off 43 balls.

What the !!! I doubt if this can be given out even by the rule book 🤔

The way I see it he was not stepping out too much!!! Batsman looks "in" when the bowler was in his release stride! Hayden said it right & the game changed there !!! Not fair even by school standards ! #Mankad pic.twitter.com/Aq2VMwVyz1 — T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) March 25, 2019

This kind of a run out on the non-striker’s end is called as Mankading. Mankading is named after former Indian cricketer and legend Vinoo Mankad. He was the first man to dismiss a batsman with even delivering the ball in 1947.

What is the rule?

The ICC rule 42.15: Bowler attempting to run out non-striker before delivery, says that bowler is permitted, before entering his delivery stride, to attempt to run out the non-striker.

While the new wording of the ICC Law 42.15, endorsed by MCC say, the bowler is permitted, before releasing the ball and provided he has not completed his usual delivery swing, to attempt to run out the batsman on non-striker.

Some similar incidents:

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler’s controversy was not the first incident of Mankading. Even the spinner himself did this for the second time in his career. Earlier in 2012, Ashwin had dismissed Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thiramanne.

1983 World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev had dismissed South Africa’s Peter Cristen during the 1992 Friendship series. The run out had surprised everyone at that time too and cricket fans see it as against the spirit of the game, despite being approved by the ICC.

Read More