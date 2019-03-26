The game number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab was a thriller. Jaipur’s Sawaiman Singh stadium hosted the first match for the home team, but Ajinkya Rahane-led team fell 14-runs short of Kings XI Punjab’s target of 185 runs. Ajinkya Rahane had started the innings with English Batsman Jos Buttler in an explosive manner but and at a point, it looked like that Rajasthan will chase the target easily. But the turning point of the match was Jos Buttler’s dismissal. He was mankad by R Ashwin in the 13th over of the game.
Buttler was playing good and scored 69 runs off 43 balls before Ashwin ran out him even without delivering the ball. According to the rules of the game, the 3rd umpire declared Buttler out but such dismissal raised eyebrows of everyone.
As expected, both the players exchanged words before furious Butler left the ground. With this dismissal, Englishman became the first batsman in the history of IPL to get mankad. The dismissal is referred to as Mankading, after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad.
Earlier, the World Cup winning team captain Kapil Dev did the same to dismiss Peter Kirsten of South Africa during the 1992-93 series. While in domestic cricket Murali Karthik had mankaded Sandipan Das during a Ranji Trophy match between Railways and West Bengal.
Below are the reactions from the Tweeple after the Jos Butler’s controversial dismissal:
