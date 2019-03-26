Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Tweeple is divided over R Ashwin's sporting spirit after he mankad Jos Buttler in the 13th over of the game. Jos Buttler's wicket was the turning point for Kings XI Punjab, after which, Rajasthan Royals batting line up collapsed, hence they lost by 14 runs.

The game number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab was a thriller. Jaipur’s Sawaiman Singh stadium hosted the first match for the home team, but Ajinkya Rahane-led team fell 14-runs short of Kings XI Punjab’s target of 185 runs. Ajinkya Rahane had started the innings with English Batsman Jos Buttler in an explosive manner but and at a point, it looked like that Rajasthan will chase the target easily. But the turning point of the match was Jos Buttler’s dismissal. He was mankad by R Ashwin in the 13th over of the game.

Buttler was playing good and scored 69 runs off 43 balls before Ashwin ran out him even without delivering the ball. According to the rules of the game, the 3rd umpire declared Buttler out but such dismissal raised eyebrows of everyone.

This is disgraceful. It is the spirit with which it is played that makes Cricket a gentleman's game. Ashwin knew that buttler can single handedly take match far away from KXIP. So he showed such a terrible act.#RRvKXIP #Buttler #Mankad #Ashwin #AshwinShameful #JosButtler #IPL pic.twitter.com/ens2KngcYU — Abhishek Yadav 🌻 (@niallabhishek) March 26, 2019

As expected, both the players exchanged words before furious Butler left the ground. With this dismissal, Englishman became the first batsman in the history of IPL to get mankad. The dismissal is referred to as Mankading, after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad.

Earlier, the World Cup winning team captain Kapil Dev did the same to dismiss Peter Kirsten of South Africa during the 1992-93 series. While in domestic cricket Murali Karthik had mankaded Sandipan Das during a Ranji Trophy match between Railways and West Bengal.

Below are the reactions from the Tweeple after the Jos Butler’s controversial dismissal:

You won but lost all the respect, how u can stoop so low to do that.

During ur runner up, u clearly crossed the stump did your stupid dance and stopped without releasing the ball. Jos was doing no wrong. #AshwinShameful #AshwinCheater — Chowkidar Dev (@Dev50795352) March 26, 2019

Feel sad for #JosButtler. Hope this rule changes to give a compulsory warning first, before a bowler can go for #mankading #VivoIPL #RRvKXIP #SpiritOfTheGame! — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 25, 2019

#AshwinShameful Is this frustration of not being selected in national team. Not a gentleman's game from the KXIP captain, I am a fan and I am disappointed @ashwinravi99 — Dharmvir A Patel (@dharmveer_patel) March 26, 2019

Mr.Ojha @IPL is already a game for batters. Personally as a bowler i thought you'd be supporting such brilliant move by @ashwinravi99 rather than requesting to change the role for supporting the batsman friendly game. Hope to see you people grow up. — Balakrishnanviggie (@balakrishviggie) March 25, 2019

Those who are saying that what Ashwin did was legal should not forget that Bodyline series of 1932 and Underarm bowling incident of 1981 were also legal. #AshwinShameful — PIYUSH PRATEEK (@PIYUSHPRATEEK6) March 26, 2019

If it is in book of Law how it is against spirit of cricket. He is there to play and compete not doing any charity. And this spirit of cricket is why not applied on batsman who agnst rule start stepping before bowler bowls? #AshwinShameful #Ashwin — Chowkidar Madhur Gupta (@madhurgupta121) March 26, 2019

Hey loosu.. Against Sri Lanka he was warned twice before being appealed and given out. Oru hair um theriyama tweet pannadha..#AshwinShameful #AshwinCheater — Nuski Nash (@imNuski77) March 26, 2019

Might he disturbed alot for not being selected for world cup. For his great Hardwork and then he did it 😉🙃🤣😂😅#AshwinShameful — sai prasanna kasturi (@ca_prasanna143) March 26, 2019

