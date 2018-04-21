Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to turn things around for his side against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Saturday at the famous M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Delhi and Bangalore are occupying the last and second last spot in the current Indian Premier League standings. The Bangalore side has been a one-man show in their first four where Virat Kohli has either emerged as the top scorer for his side or he outlived other batsmen in chasing.

After witnessing his spectacular 92 run knock going in vain, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to turn things around for his side against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday at the famous M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Delhi and Bangalore are occupying the last and second last spot in the current Indian Premier League standings. With just a single win in four games as fate decided their course in the IPL, Delhi and Royal have found themselves locked in a must-win situation for themselves.

Despite making his return to Daredevils, Delhi boy Gautam Gambhir failed to prevent his side from hitting the rock bottom in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League. In addition, Gambhir also witnessed his homecoming Kolkata getting wrecked when Daredevils were outclassed completely by his former franchise at the monumental Eden Gardens. Coming back to forver title contenders of IPL, the Bangalore side has been a one-man show in their first four where Virat Kohli has either emerged as the top scorer for his side or he outlived other batsmen in chasing.

LIVE Updates from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Daredevils from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:

8:38 PM IST: DD – 32/2 after 7 overs, Shreyas — 11, Rishab Pant 7

Washington Sundar replaces Siraj: A single on the fourth by Pant to put Shreyas on strike. Washington Sundar has been hit for a FOUR on his 2nd ball.

8:36 PM IST: DD – 32/2 after 7 overs, Shreyas — 11, Rishab Pant 7

Siraj replaces Chahal: Good over for Delhi Daredevils as new batsman Rishab Pant gets into the act instantly for the visitors. End of the over Delhi are now 32/2 in 7 overs.

8:33 PM IST: DD – 31/2 after 6 overs, Shreyas — 11, Roy – out for 5

8:25 PM IST: DD – 22/1 after 5 overs, Shreyas — 11, Roy – 5

Yadav replaces Chahal: The Delhi boy is easing the pressure for his side. Single in the end, after 5 overs, Delhi Daredevils are 22-1. He has struck 2 so far 3 balls.Good through! fielding has been all good for RCB so far. FOUR! First boundary for Delhi Daredevils after 4 overs for the visitors. Another boundary by Shreyas.

8:16 PM IST: DD – 10/1 after 4 overs, Shreyas — 1, Roy – 4

Chahal replaces Yadav: Close call again by Chahal. Interesting first over by Chahal, beautifully bowled!Too much turn for Roy and negative for RCB as the umpire calls it a wide. Single on the next ball by Roy to put Shreyas on strike. Not Out! Play continues as Chahal goes after Roy again. Close call! Yuzvendra Chahal beats Roy straight up and the umpire has taken it to the third umpire.

8:12 PM IST: DD – 08/1 after 3 overs, Gambhir out! for 2, Roy – 4

Woakes replaces Yadav: Next man is Shreyas Iyer for the Daredevils. Yadav bowls back to back slow balls to Roy. Just a single and a wicket by Yadav. Its a dream start for RCB as DD reach 8 after losing out skipper Gambhir. OUT! Yadav has got the breakthrough for RCB. Gambhir departs for 2 as his mistimed shot went straight to Chahal.

8:10 PM IST: DD – 07/0, 2 overs, Gambhir — 2, Roy – 3

Woakes replaces Yadav: Another decent over by Woakes. Delhi Daredevils openers are still trying to settle in as the unpredictability of the pitch is really high thanks to unpleasant weather conditions.

8:00 PM — DD 1-0 (End of 1st over, Gambhir 0, Roy 1)

Decent start by RCB! Umesh Yadav has rounded the first over superbly. Its 1 for no lost for Delhi Daredevils at the end of the over. Yadav will be replaced by Woakes.

And we are underway at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru! Opening for RCB is Umesh Yadav, who struck two on two last time around against Mumbai Indians.

7:49 PM — Other than the skipper Virat Kohli, the entire RCB squad have failed to explode in full cylinders till now. Kohli has smashed 201 runs in four outings for RCB, averaging 67.00. His RCB counterparts on the other — AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have scored 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively this season.

7:30 PM — RCB have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first.