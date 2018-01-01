IPL 2019 Schedule and Fixtures

IPL 2018 CSK VS DD, LIVE updates: Chennai Super Kings to lock horns against struggling Delhi Daredevils in Pune

IPL 2018 RCB vs KKR highlights: Chris Lynn smashes unbeaten 62 as KKR beat RCB by 6 wickets

On Sunday, fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to Bengaluru to face seventh-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the matchday 29 action of the ongoing Indian....

IPL LIVE, Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Chennai Super Kings LIVE, RCB VS CSK LIVE, RCB vs CSK, RCB CSK LIVE, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, RCB, CSK, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, IPL News, IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, Cricket News, Cricket, IPL News, IPL, Sports News

IPL 2018, RCB VS CSK highlights: Timeless MS Dhoni smashes unbeaten 70 to thump RCB by 5 wickets

It’s the battle of the giants in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will finally get a chance....

IPL 2018, RR vs MI : Archer shines on debut as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai by 3 wickets

After pocketing their first win in the 11th edition of over the mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the monumental Wankhede stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) will travel to Jaipur to....

IPL LIVE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE, RCB vs DD LIVE updates, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, IPL LIVE updates 2018, IPL LIVE, RCB VS DD LIVE updates 2018, IPL LIVE, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Cricket

IPL 2018, RCB vs DD highlights: Spectacular AB delivers for RCB as Kohli’s men upstage Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets

After witnessing back to back defeats in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways on Saturday as the outclassed Delhi Daredevils by 6....

KXI vs KKR: All eyes on Universe Boss as Chris Lynn guides KKR to decent 191/7 at Eden Gardens

Fighting the Kings XI Punjab bowlers along with the scorching weather conditions, Australian batsman Chris Lynn on Saturday took the charge for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and guided Dinesh....

IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Willamson's side eye comeback against clinical Chennai Super Kings

After being thunderstruck by the Universe god — Chris Gayle in their last match against Kings XI Punjab, the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to put their Indian....

Boys will come good, so don't lose hope: Shane Warne apologises to Rajasthan Royals fans

Legendary spinner and former Rajasthan Royals head coach Shane Warne congratulated his Australian compatriot Shane Watson for a stunning century and apologised to the supporters of Rajasthan Royals after witnessing....

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal records best figures against CSK with 3/20

In a match where Australian all-rounder stole all the limelight with his third century in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League on Friday, Rajasthan Royals leg-break spinner Shreyas Gopal....

IPL 2018: Shane Watson slams third IPL ton to help CSK post 204/5 against Rajasthan Royals

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson continued his stellar run in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday as the Chennai Super Kings opener struck his third IPL century....

IPL 2018, RCB vs DD: Kohli's men to cross swords with rock-bottom Delhi at Chinnaswamy

Eager to land their first silverware in the Indian Premier League, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore will collide to end their winless run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in....

IPL 2018, KKR vs KXI: Rejuvenated Punjab to take on Karthik’s men at Eden Gardens

Current table toppers of of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders led by skipper Dinesh Karthik will face a well-renovated Kings XI Punjab on Saturday at....

IPL 2018: Gayle hands Rashid Khan his worst IPL nightmare

4 overs, 7 dot balls, 55 runs and just the lone wicket of KL Rahul - such was Rashid khan's evening when he met with a rather resolute Chris Gayle.....

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle slaughters SRH bowling with spectacular 6th IPL hundred

The universe boss announced his arrival to the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League in style in the last match where he blasted 63 off just 33 balls against....

IPL 2018: Nitish Rana hits purple patch as Kolkata Knight Riders ease past Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik guided visiting Kolkata Knight Riders to their third win in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Sawai....

IPL 2018: Openers Ajinkya Rahane, D'Arcy Short guide hosts to decent 160 against KKR

With an aim to seal their third consecutive win in the 11th edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals managed to set a 161 run....

Bring it on! Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson ready to tackle KKR's spin attack

After receiving praises from one of cricket's upper echelons (AB de Villiers) in the 11th edition of the India Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson is keen on producing....

IPL 2018 highlights: Uthappa, Karthik help KKR thump RR by 7 wickets

  An all-round performance from the Kolkata Knight riders helped them to breach the fortress in Jaipur and beat the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. Skipper Dinesh Karthik hit a....

IPL 2018 RR vs KKR: 5 players to watch out for

The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 has entered its second week and we've already witnessed some fine performances from players who are here with a point to prove. Even....

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag gifts KL Rahul a new nickname on his 26th birthday!

Former Team Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener KL Rahul in a typical ‘Viru‘fashion on Wednesday. From witty remarks to praising every athlete of India for....

IPL 2018, preview: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at their Jaipur-fortress

The VIVO Indian Premier League 2018 has entered its second week as the action now shifts to the humongous Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where hosts the hosts Rajasthan Royals....

IPL 2018: RCB skipper Virat Kohli in no mood to wear orange cap after Mumbai defeat

Despite smashing an unbeaten 92 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, skipper Virat Kohli chose to keep aside his individual reward as....

MI vs RCB highlights: Rohit Sharma's masterclass guides Mumbai Indians to register first win

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma are hosting strong title contenders Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the famous....

IPL 2018: I see Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket in Virat Kohli, says Dwayne Bravo

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo hailed Indian run machine and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli as the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket. 'Champion' by himself, Bravo finds top batsman in....

IPL 2018: There's no limit to Sanju Samson's potential, believes AB de Villiers

Proteas talisman and Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman AB de Villiers finds Rajasthan Royals' explosive Indian batsman Sanju Samson as a treasure box of endless possibilities for Shane Warne and....

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians name Kiwi pacer Adam Milne as replacement for injured Pat Cummins

Mumbai Indians named New Zealand pacer Adam Milne as the replacement for Pat Cummins. the Australian fast bowler was ruled out of the 11th edition of the Indian premier league....

IPL 2018: Russell and Rana light up Eden Gardens as KKR post 200/9 against Delhi Daredevils

In Match 13 of the VIVO IPL 2018, hosts Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Delhi Daredevil at their home ground- The Eden Gardens in the 'city of joy'. However....

IPL 2018: Winless Mumbai Indians aim for turnaround against Kohli's RCB at Wankhede

3-time title holders Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in this edition of the league. The defending champions will look to get their first points on the table....

IPL 2018: From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, 5 biggest flops from week 1

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway and has already given fans some countless moments of extreme emotions and joy. Be it last ball thrillers (a....

KKR vs DD: Gautam Gambhir returns to Eden Gardens as Daredevil for Delhi revival

The vital clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils will be a moment of homecoming for the current Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir on Monday as the former KKR skipper....

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad HIGHLIGHTS: Williamson, Bhuvneshwar star as SRH defeat KKR by 5-wickets

Highlights from the IPL encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad From the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata: So Sunrisers Hyderabad make it three out of three....

