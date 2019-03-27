KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2019: The Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Eden Gardens. Here are the live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue details of KKR vs KXIP match.

Kolkata’s Eden Garder is all set to host the 6th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns tonight and the high-intensity game will commence at 8 pm. Both the teams are on the seventh sky as they registered thumping victories in their first games. KKR led by Dinesh Karthik had outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets. Windies batsman Andre Russell muscled his side to past Hyderabad’s target of 182 runs. With KKR needing 53 runs in just 18 balls, Russell hit 4 sixes and 3 boundaries (2 singles) and scored quick 38 runs off only 10 balls in the 18th and 19th overs of the nail-biting match. With his powerful innings, Russel turned the tables around and KKR registered a thumping victory.

While on the other side, Ravichandran Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab buried Rajasthan Royals under their soil at the Sawaiman Singh stadium. The T20 specialist Chris Gayle performed according to his name and wrecked-havoc Rajasthan Royal’s bowling. Gayle hit 79 runs off just 47 balls and helped his team to post 184 runs. Along with his Sarfaraz Ahmad (46) and Mayank Agarwal (22) were the run-getters for KXIP. Chasing the score, Rajasthan Royal had a flying start but after the controversial dismissal of English all-rounder Jos Buttler, RR collapsed like a house of cards. Hence they lost the match by 14 runs.

Today, both team would like to continue their winning streak and bag 2 more points.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What time does the IPL 2019 KXIP vs KKR match will start?

Vivo IPL 2019 match number 5 will be played between Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders. The KXIP vs KKR match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 27, 2019, and the fierce contest will commence at 8 pm.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 KXIP vs KKR match?

The Kings XI Punjab led by R Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns today and the LIVE match can be seen online through Hotstar.com. For the match reports and all the latest happening of the KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2019 match, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 KXIP vs KKR match?

The live TV coverage of the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Star Sports Network. For the English commentary, viewers can tune to Star Sports 1 and Hindi commentary of the KXIP vs KKR match will be available on Star Sports 2.

